Chef Kunal Kapur shares wholesome warm chickpea salad recipe: See step-by-step preparation

A fancy salad need not always be from a premium restaurant; taking to Instagram on September 21, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shares how to prepare one at home using everyday ingredients from the desi kitchen.

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Describing his warm chickpea salad recipe, the chef wrote in the caption, “A warm bowl of chickpeas, fresh veggies and delicious flavours - simple, wholesome and satisfying. The perfect salad when you want something light, hearty and packed with goodness!”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for warm chickpea salad Onion, medium - 2

Red capsicum, large - 1

Tomato, medium - 1

Olive oil - 2-3 tbsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Garlic, chopped - 2 tsp

Salt - to taste

Black salt - ¾ tsp

Chole masala - ½ tbsp

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1¼ tbsp

Chickpeas, boiled - 2 cups

Chaat masala - 1 tbsp

Coriander, chopped - handful

Lemon, small - 2 Method of preparation First, take the onions, red capsicum and tomato, and chop them into thin slices. Now, heat a pan. Pour olive oil into it, and when that heats up, sprinkle some cumin seeds into it. As they splutter, add in the chopped onions and chopped garlic, and stir on low heat for 30 seconds. Add the chopped capsicum and tomatoes next, and give them a quick toss. Add to the pan some salt, black salt, chole masala, and Kashmiri chilli powder, and turn off the gas. Now give it a good stir before adding the boiled chickpeas (kabuli chana) into the pan. (Remember to boil the kabuli chana ahead in salt water, so that it is completely cooked but not turned into mush). Next, mix them all well before sprinkling chaat masala and chopped coriander on top. Squeeze in two small lemons into the pan, and mix well once again. The warm chickpea salad is ready. Serve it in a bowl garnished with a coriander sprig, and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for warm chickpea salad Onion, medium - 2

Red capsicum, large - 1

Tomato, medium - 1

Olive oil - 2-3 tbsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Garlic, chopped - 2 tsp

Salt - to taste

Black salt - ¾ tsp

Chole masala - ½ tbsp

Kashmiri chilli powder - 1¼ tbsp

Chickpeas, boiled - 2 cups

Chaat masala - 1 tbsp

Coriander, chopped - handful

Lemon, small - 2 Method of preparation First, take the onions, red capsicum and tomato, and chop them into thin slices. Now, heat a pan. Pour olive oil into it, and when that heats up, sprinkle some cumin seeds into it. As they splutter, add in the chopped onions and chopped garlic, and stir on low heat for 30 seconds. Add the chopped capsicum and tomatoes next, and give them a quick toss. Add to the pan some salt, black salt, chole masala, and Kashmiri chilli powder, and turn off the gas. Now give it a good stir before adding the boiled chickpeas (kabuli chana) into the pan. (Remember to boil the kabuli chana ahead in salt water, so that it is completely cooked but not turned into mush). Next, mix them all well before sprinkling chaat masala and chopped coriander on top. Squeeze in two small lemons into the pan, and mix well once again. The warm chickpea salad is ready. Serve it in a bowl garnished with a coriander sprig, and enjoy. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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