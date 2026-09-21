...
...
Next Story

Chef Kunal Kapur shares wholesome warm chickpea salad recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Updated on: Sep 21, 2026, 21:06:05 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
Prefer HTon Google
Kunal Kapur's warm chickpea salad can be prepared in minutes. (@KunalKapur/YouTube)
Kunal Kapur's warm chickpea salad can be prepared in minutes. (@KunalKapur/YouTube)
Advertisement

The warm chickpea salad recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur is the perfect easy-to-make healthy snack to indulge in at any time of the day.

A fancy salad need not always be from a premium restaurant; taking to Instagram on September 21, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shares how to prepare one at home using everyday ingredients from the desi kitchen.

Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor turns kitchen waste into flavour bomb with his turai ke chilke ki chutney recipe

Describing his warm chickpea salad recipe, the chef wrote in the caption, “A warm bowl of chickpeas, fresh veggies and delicious flavours - simple, wholesome and satisfying. The perfect salad when you want something light, hearty and packed with goodness!”

The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

celebrity chefkunal kapurrecipehealthy recipes
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Chef Kunal Kapur shares wholesome, warm chickpea salad recipe: See step-by-step preparation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON