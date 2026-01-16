Chickpea Chaat: The Zero Oil Snack That Keeps You Full For Hours And Burns Belly Fat Fast

Winter snacking often becomes tricky as hunger strikes more often and the body looks for filling foods. Chickpea chaat answers this need without relying on oil or heavy cooking. Prepared using boiled chickpeas and basic seasonings, it works well as a warm or room-temperature snack during colder days. Chickpea Chaat Recipe (Freepik)

Chickpeas, also known as chana, have been part of Indian diets for thousands of years due to their ability to provide long-lasting energy. Traditionally eaten boiled, roasted, or added to curries, chickpeas were valued for their ease of storage and suitability for everyday meals. Turning them into a chaat allowed people to enjoy them as a quick snack without deep frying.

Chickpeas are rich in plant-based protein and dietary fibre. This combination slows digestion, helping keep you full for hours and reducing frequent snacking. Protein also supports muscle maintenance, while fibre helps manage digestion, which can slow down during winter.

Chickpea chaat fits well into winter routines because it does not rely on chilled ingredients. Mild spices, lemon juice, and onions add flavour while keeping the dish light. The absence of oil makes it suitable for those focusing on weight management without feeling deprived.

This snack is often chosen by people aiming to manage belly fat through better food choices. While no single food burns fat instantly, chickpea chaat supports appetite control and balanced eating, which are key to long-term results. Simple, filling, and practical, it reflects how everyday ingredients can be used smartly to meet winter nutrition needs throughout the year.

Ingredients (Serves 1–2) Boiled chickpeas (kabuli chana) – 1½ cups

Onion (finely chopped) – ½ small

Tomato (finely chopped, seeds removed) – 1 small

Green chilli (finely chopped) – ½ teaspoon

Lemon juice – 1 tablespoon

Roasted cumin powder – ½ teaspoon

Black pepper powder – ¼ teaspoon

Chaat masala – ½ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Fresh coriander (chopped) – 1 tablespoon Instructions Warm the boiled chickpeas slightly in a pan or microwave. Transfer chickpeas to a mixing bowl. Add onion, tomato, and green chilli. Sprinkle cumin powder, black pepper, chaat masala, and salt. Add lemon juice and mix gently. Garnish with fresh coriander. Serve immediately as a filling, oil-free snack. FAQs Is chickpea chaat suitable for weight loss? Yes, its high protein and fibre content helps control hunger and supports balanced calorie intake.

2. Can chickpea chaat be eaten in winter?

Yes, serving it warm or at room temperature makes it suitable for colder weather.

3. How often can chickpea chaat be eaten?

It can be eaten daily in moderate portions as a healthy snack or light meal.