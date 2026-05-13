Chef Ranveer Brar explains key characteristic of fish tikka marination, shares recipe to make at home

The fish tikka has the potential to be the star of any good non-veg spread. However, not many wish to take the hassle of preparing it at home without a restaurant-style tandoor. To rectify the situation, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his easy fish tikka recipe, while also explaining what sets the marination of fish tikka apart.

Ranveer Brar's fish tikka recipe can be made in 25 minutes. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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According to Ranveer Brar, “As compared to a chicken tikka marination, the marination of fish tikka is very mild. The flavours of the fish should come out in the dish, so the flavours added on the outside should be very basic. That’s very, very important to understand.”

The recipe takes a total of only 25 minutes to prepare, and the ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are as follows.

Ingredients for fish tikka

For first marination

250 gms Fish, cut into big cubes

1 tsp Ginger-Garlic juice

Salt to taste

For second marination

1 ½ tbsp Mustard oil

Salt to taste

½ tsp Ginger-Garlic paste

¼ tsp Carom (ajwain) seeds

1 tsp Degi red chilli powder

¼ tsp Turmeric powder

1 tbsp Gram flour

2 heaped tbsp Hung curd

1 fresh Green chilli, finely chopped

1 tbsp Mint leaves, chopped

For marinating vegetables

½ medium Onion, diced

¼ medium Red bell pepper, diced

¼ medium Green bell pepper, diced

Salt to taste

¼ tsp Black pepper powder

½ small Lemon juice

½ tbsp Mustard oil

For special fish masala

1 tbsp Dried mango powder

¼ tsp Degi red chilli powder

A pinch Asafoetida (hing)

¼ tsp roasted Cumin powder

½ tsp Black pepper powder

⅓ tsp Cardamom powder

¼ tsp dried Fenugreek leaves

Other ingredients

2 tbsp Oil for frying

Burning coal

1 tsp Ghee

Green chutney

Lemon wedges

Onion rings coated with fish masala

Fresh Coriander leaves

Method of preparation

For first marination

In a bowl, add fish, ginger-garlic juice, and salt, then mix everything and keep aside for 12-15 minutes.

For second marination

In a bowl, add mustard oil, salt, carom seeds, ginger-garlic paste, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, gram flour, hung curd, green chilli, mint leaves and mix everything properly. Now add and mix the marinated fish in the second marination until properly coated, and keep aside for 10-12 minutes.

For marinating vegetables

In a bowl, add onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, mustard oil, salt, black pepper powder, lemon juice, and mix everything. Then keep aside for further use.

For cooking fish tikka

On a wooden or metal skewer, put one bell pepper, then a marinated fish, then an onion, then again a marinated fish, and one more bell pepper on top. Repeat this for the remaining skewers. Now, heat oil in a grill pan and place these skewers in it and cook on medium heat until golden brown on all sides. Remove and place on a plate or a bowl, then place a burning coal in a small metal bowl and add ghee to it, then cover and let it smoke for 5-8 minutes. Remove and serve hot with green chutney, lemon wedges, onion rings coated with fish masala and garnish with coriander leaves.

For special fish masala

In a bowl, add dried mango powder, degi red chilli powder, asafoetida, roasted cumin powder, black pepper powder, cardamom powder, dried fenugreek leaves and mix everything properly and keep aside for further use.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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