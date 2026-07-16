Would you try chef Ranveer Brar's pressure cooker pasta recipe? No separate boiling or draining required

In the world of traditional Italian cuisine, cooking pasta in a pressure cooker would be considered a cardinal sin. Purists would insist on rolling boils, massive pots of heavily salted water, and the precise extraction of pasta at the exact second it hits al dente. Yet, chef Ranveer Brar has turned this culinary dogma on its head with a recipe created specifically for the morning rush: the 'lunchbox special cooker pasta'. Also read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares chilli garlic spaghetti recipe with a desi twist: See step-by-step preparation

Chef Ranveer Brar is tossing the pasta rules out the window. ((Pinterest))

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By condensing what is usually a multi-step, multi-pan orchestration of sauce reduction and pasta boiling into a single, pressurised vessel, chef Ranveer targets a universal pain point for parents and meal-preppers alike — time. The promise is alluring: a rich, flavourful tomato pasta ready in a single whistle. Also read | Craving a fuss-free bowl of comfort food? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's creamy one pot pasta recipe that is super easy

This recipe completely eliminates the time spent waiting for a giant pot of water to boil and the cleanup of multiple pans. For a school or office lunchbox, it delivers high-yield flavour with minimal effort.

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Ingredients for the pasta base

2 tbsp oil

1 inch ginger (peeled and finely chopped)

2-3 garlic cloves, sliced

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tbsp butter, cubed

Salt to taste

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1 ½ cups fresh tomato puree

1 tbsp degi red chilli powder

2 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp sugar

½ cup sweet corn kernels

1 medium tomato, chopped

1 ½ tbsp butter, cubed

2 cups water

1 tbsp tender coriander stem, finely chopped

1 tsp dry oregano

½ tsp chilli flakes

2 cups penne pasta

Ingredients for garlic butter

2-3 garlic cloves, crushed

2-3 tbsp butter, cubed

Ingredients for garlic bread

6 bread slice

1 tbsp garlic butter

A pinch of dry oregano

A pinch of chilli flakes

3 cheese slice

Ingredients for toasting bread

1 tsp garlic butter

½ tsp olive oil

Ingredients for finishing pasta

¼ cup tomato ketchup

2-4 tbsp olive oil

2-3 basil leaves, roughly torn

Ingredients for garnish

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Cheese, grated

Dry oregano

Basil leaf

Method

In a pressure cooker, add oil. Once it’s hot, add the ginger and garlic, and saute for a minute.

Add the onion, butter, and salt to taste, and saute until translucent.

Add fresh tomato puree and cook for 5-6 minutes on medium flame.

Add degi red chilli powder and coriander powder, and saute for a minute.

Add sugar, sweet corn kernels, tomato, salt to taste, butter, water, tender coriander stems, oregano, chilli flakes, and penne pasta, and mix well.

Cover it with a lid, cook it for a whistle and leave it aside to depressurise the cooker.

Finish it with a prepared tomato ketchup mixture and give it a good mix.

Transfer it to a serving dish and garnish it with grated cheese and dried oregano and basil leaves.

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Serve hot with prepared garlic bread.