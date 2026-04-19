Want to make delicious ramen at home? Chef Ranveer Brar's 'desi style ramen instant noodles' recipe is a must-try

Ramen has gained quite a fan-following as a warm, cosy bowl of comfort food. But as comforting as it is, making ramen at home (not the instant kind) can sometimes feel a little daunting for beginners. While this one-pot noodle dish satisfies all your cravings, it requires meticulous culinary skill because ramen is layered, and each layer demands thorough attention to nail the delicious ramen flavour.ALSO READ: What is the secret to a perfect white sauce? Chef Ranveer Brar explains and shares easy pasta recipe

Chef Ranveer Brar's 'desi' ramen is easy to execute, but still has the signature flavours intact. (PIcture credit: Youtube/@chefranveerbrar)

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But what if you could simplify it? Chef Ranveer Brar shared a recipe on YouTube on December 22, 2020, of a desi ramen-inspired instant noodle rendition that uses a few shortcuts, perfect for home cooks to recreate at home.

Recipe

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{{^usCountry}} Preparation time: 10 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preparation time: 10 minutes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cooking time: 10-15 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cooking time: 10-15 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Serving: 2 Ingredients: 1 medium size Carrot, chopped

½ inch Ginger, julienned

⅓ cup Broccoli, small florets

¼ cup Spring onion, chopped

2 Green chilli, chopped

½ ltr Water

2 no Instant noodles

1 tsp Oil

1 tbsp Coriander stems, chopped

1 tbsp Soy sauce

1 tsp Sugar

2 tsp Vinegar

1 tsp Red chilli sauce

1 Egg (soft-boiled) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Serving: 2 Ingredients: 1 medium size Carrot, chopped

½ inch Ginger, julienned

⅓ cup Broccoli, small florets

¼ cup Spring onion, chopped

2 Green chilli, chopped

½ ltr Water

2 no Instant noodles

1 tsp Oil

1 tbsp Coriander stems, chopped

1 tbsp Soy sauce

1 tsp Sugar

2 tsp Vinegar

1 tsp Red chilli sauce

1 Egg (soft-boiled) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Garnish Coriander leaves

Spring onion, chopped Method In a deep pan, add water and let it come to boil. Once it is boiling add instant noodles.

Cook for 4-5 minutes.

Transfer the noodles into a bowl, add oil, mix it well and set aside.

In the same remaining broth, add Carrot, ginger, broccoli, spring onion, and green chilli.

Coriander steam, soy sauce, sugar, vinegar.

Add red chilli sauce and stir well. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add a soft-boiled egg and cook it along with the broth.

Add noodles and stir well.

Transfer it into a serving dish along with the broth and vegetables on top of it.

Garnish it with coriander leaves and spring onion.

Serve hot. History and anatomy of ramen {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Garnish Coriander leaves

Spring onion, chopped Method In a deep pan, add water and let it come to boil. Once it is boiling add instant noodles.

Cook for 4-5 minutes.

Transfer the noodles into a bowl, add oil, mix it well and set aside.

In the same remaining broth, add Carrot, ginger, broccoli, spring onion, and green chilli.

Coriander steam, soy sauce, sugar, vinegar.

Add red chilli sauce and stir well. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add a soft-boiled egg and cook it along with the broth.

Add noodles and stir well.

Transfer it into a serving dish along with the broth and vegetables on top of it.

Garnish it with coriander leaves and spring onion.

Serve hot. History and anatomy of ramen {{/usCountry}}

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The chef walked his viewers through the fascinating history of ramen and how food transcends war and is much bigger, implying how it acts as a symbol of peace.

He began the story with the origin of ramen, explaining how it came to Japan via China and was later popularised in Japan, eventually evolving into a beloved comfort food. Despite China and Japan having their own conflicts, the chef noted that food has always moved beyond borders. China may have introduced noodles to Japan, but Japan embraced and transformed them into something entirely its own. In that sense, food transcends human conflict.

The chef also broke down the anatomy of ramen, explaining its layered structure. It begins with tare at the base, a seasoning base that defines the bowl, followed by the broth, then the noodles. This is finished with flavoured oil or butter, such as chilli oil or butter for veg ramen versions, and lastly topped with garnishes. As per the chef, it is the tare that really sets the mood of the ramen.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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