Chef Ranveer Brar shares 3 summer special drinks recipes with amla, ragi, rice: Amla sharbat, tanka torani, ragi cooler
Ranveer Brar's summer cooler recipes uses easily available ingredients that are healthy as well as refreshing.
In the scorching summer heat, a cool, refreshing drink is what keeps us going. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar helps us prepare just that with three easy recipes that he uploaded on YouTube on April 21. The drinks use simple, healthy ingredients: amla, ragi, and rice. The detailed methods of preparation are listed as follows.
Also Read | Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar shares Punjabi kathal masala recipe for the summer: See step-by-step preparation
Recipe for amla sharbat
Ingredients:
For amla paste
- 250 gms Gooseberries (amla, roughly chopped)
- ¼ inch Mango ginger (roughly chopped)
- 1½ cups Sugar
- 1-2 cups Water
- ¼ inch Ginger (peeled & roughly chopped)
- 1 tsp Fennel seeds
- 1 cup Jaggery
For amla sharbat
- 1 Gooseberry (amla, grated)
- ¼ inch Ginger (peeled & grated)
- ½ tsp Black peppercorns (crushed)
- Prepared Amla paste
- 4-5 Ice cubes
- Water as required
- Pinch of Salt
- 1-2 tbsp fresh Mint leaves (roughly torn)
For garnish
- Lemon slices
- Mint sprig
- Ice cubes
Method of preparation:
For amla paste
- In a sauce pot, add gooseberries, mango ginger, sugar, water, ginger, fennel seeds, and jaggery. Cover it with the lid and cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until everything is cooked.
- Transfer it into the bowl and leave it aside to cool down the temperature.
- Transfer it into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a smooth, fine paste.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For amla sharbat
- In a serving bowl or jar, add grated gooseberry, ginger, and crushed black peppercorns.
- Add prepared amla paste, ice cubes, water as required, a pinch of salt, fresh mint leaves and mix everything well.
- Transfer it into the serving glass, garnish it with lemon slices, mint sprig and ice cubes. Serve chilled.
Recipe for ragi cooler
Ingredients:
For ragi mixture
- 2 cups Water
- ¾ cup Ragi flour
For ragi ambala
- 1 medium Onion (chopped)
- 2 Green chillies (less spicy & finely chopped)
- 2 tbsp fresh Coriander leaves (finely chopped)
- Cooked Ragi mixture
- 4-5 Ice cubes
- 1-2 cups Curd (beaten)
- 1-2 cups Water
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp Lemon juice
Method of preparation:
For ragi mixture
- In a saucepan, add water, ragi flour and cook it on low flames for a while until it is properly cooked.
- Transfer it into the bowl and keep it aside for further use.
For ragi ambala
- In a serving bowl, add onion, green chillies, fresh coriander leaves, and cooked ragi mixture and give it a good mix.
- Add ice cubes, curd, water, salt to taste, lemon juice and give it a good mix.
- Transfer it into the serving glass and serve chilled.
Recipe for tanka torani
Ingredients:
For cooking rice
- 1 cup Kolam rice
- 2-3 cups Water
For torani paste
- 3-4 Lemon leaves (roughly torn)
- ½ inch Mango ginger (peeled & sliced)
- 1 Green chilli (chopped)
For fermentation
- Cooked Rice
- 4-5 cups Water
For tanka torani
- Fermented Rice water
- 1 cup Curd (beaten)
- Prepared Torani paste
- 1-2 sprig Curry leaves (roughly torn)
- 1 fresh Red Chilli (chopped)
- 2 Lemon (sliced)
- 1 tsp Lemon juice
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp Cumin powder
Method of preparation:
For cooking rice
- In a saucepot or handi, add kolam rice, water, cover it with the lid and cook for 20 to 25 minutes until the rice gets mushy in texture.
- Transfer it to a bowl and leave it aside for further use.
For torani paste
- In a mortar pestle, add lemon leaves, mango ginger, green chilli and grind it into a coarse paste.
- Keep it aside for further use.
For fermentation
- In a clay pot, add cooked rice, sufficient water and cover it with a muslin cloth and keep it aside for fermentation for one day or at least 18 to 20 hours.
For tanka torani
- In a clay pot, add fermented rice water, curd, prepared torani paste, curry leaves, fresh red chilli, lemon, lemon juice, salt to taste, cumin powder and give it a good mix.
- Transfer it into the serving glass or clay glass and serve chilled.
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