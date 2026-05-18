Chef Ranveer Brar shares a quick and creamy Aam Shrikhand recipe every mango lover must try: Step-by-step process

Mango season is here, and it's time we relish every bit of it before it is gone till next summer. If you are someone who loves desserts, then you should try Chef Ranveer Brar’s Aam Shrikhand recipe to satiate your cravings. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Aam Shrikhand recipe to try at home.(Unsplash)

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​Also read | From tiramisu to cheesecake: Chef-approved mango desserts to try at home this summer

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

Serve: 2-4

Ingredients required

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{{^usCountry}} Here are the ingredients required to make shrikhand: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the ingredients required to make shrikhand: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For mango pulp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For mango pulp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three mangoes (peeled and roughly chopped) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three mangoes (peeled and roughly chopped) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Half cup sugar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Half cup sugar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One and a half tbsp water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One and a half tbsp water {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Mango shrikhand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Mango shrikhand {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 600 gms hung curd {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 600 gms hung curd {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prepared mango pulp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prepared mango pulp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For dough {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For dough {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One cup whole wheat flour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One cup whole wheat flour {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt to taste {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tbsp semolina {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tbsp semolina {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A pinch of powdered sugar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A pinch of powdered sugar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tsp ghee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tsp ghee {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chilled water as required {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chilled water as required {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Oil for frying {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oil for frying {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For garnish {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For garnish {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A pinch of cardamom powder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A pinch of cardamom powder {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mangoes, small cubes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mangoes, small cubes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pistachios (blanched and slivered) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pistachios (blanched and slivered) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fresh mint sprig Method {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fresh mint sprig Method {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process you can follow to make shrikhand: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step process you can follow to make shrikhand: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For mango pulp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For mango pulp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: In a pan, add mangoes, sugar, water, and cook for 5-6 minutes on medium flames until cooked well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: In a pan, add mangoes, sugar, water, and cook for 5-6 minutes on medium flames until cooked well. {{/usCountry}}

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Step 2: Turn off the flames and grind it smoothly with the help of a hand blender.

Step 3: Cook it for 2-3 minutes on low to medium flames until it thickens.

Step 4: Transfer it to a bowl and keep it aside in the refrigerator to chill for 30-35 minutes.

Step 5: Keep it aside for further use.

For mango shrikhand

Step 6: In a bowl, add hung curd and whisk it well until smooth.

Step 7: Add prepared mango pulp and give it a good mix.

Step 8: Transfer it to a serving bowl, garnish it with a pinch of cardamom powder, mangoes, pistachios, almonds, and a fresh mint sprig.

Step 9: Serve chilled.

For dough

Step 10: In a parat, add wheat flour, salt to taste, semolina, a pinch of powdered sugar, ghee, and mix it well.

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Step 11: Add chilled water and knead it into a semi soft dough, cover it with a muslin cloth, and keep it aside for further use.

Step 12: Take a small lemon-sized ball and roll it.

Step 13: Heat oil in a kadai, once it’s medium hot, add prepared puri and fry until golden in color.

Step 14: Transfer it to an absorbent paper and keep it aside for further use.

Step 15: Serve hot with prepared mango shrikhand.

Who is Chef Ranveer Brar?

Ranveer Brar is a popular Indian celebrity chef, television personality, actor, author, and restaurateur. He is known as the host of several television food shows and as a judge in Masterchef India.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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