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    Chef Ranveer Brar shares a quick and creamy Aam Shrikhand recipe every mango lover must try: Step-by-step process

    Love mangoes? Try this creamy Aam Shrikhand by Chef Ranveer Brar that delivers the perfect mix of creamy, fruity, and indulgent flavours.

    Published on: May 18, 2026 12:07 PM IST
    By Anukriti Srivastava
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    Mango season is here, and it's time we relish every bit of it before it is gone till next summer. If you are someone who loves desserts, then you should try Chef Ranveer Brar’s Aam Shrikhand recipe to satiate your cravings. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

    Aam Shrikhand recipe to try at home. (Unsplash)
    Aam Shrikhand recipe to try at home. (Unsplash)

    ​Also read | From tiramisu to cheesecake: Chef-approved mango desserts to try at home this summer

    Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

    Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

    Serve: 2-4

    Ingredients required

    Here are the ingredients required to make shrikhand:

    For mango pulp

    Three mangoes (peeled and roughly chopped)

    Half cup sugar

    One and a half tbsp water

    For Mango shrikhand

    600 gms hung curd

    Prepared mango pulp

    For dough

    One cup whole wheat flour

    Salt to taste

    One tbsp semolina

    A pinch of powdered sugar

    One tsp ghee

    Chilled water as required

    Oil for frying

    For garnish

    A pinch of cardamom powder

    Mangoes, small cubes

    Pistachios (blanched and slivered)

    Almonds (sliver)

    Fresh mint sprig

    Method

    Here’s a step-by-step process you can follow to make shrikhand:

    For mango pulp

    Step 1: In a pan, add mangoes, sugar, water, and cook for 5-6 minutes on medium flames until cooked well.

    Step 2: Turn off the flames and grind it smoothly with the help of a hand blender.

    Step 3: Cook it for 2-3 minutes on low to medium flames until it thickens.

    Step 4: Transfer it to a bowl and keep it aside in the refrigerator to chill for 30-35 minutes.

    Step 5: Keep it aside for further use.

    For mango shrikhand

    Step 6: In a bowl, add hung curd and whisk it well until smooth.

    Step 7: Add prepared mango pulp and give it a good mix.

    Step 8: Transfer it to a serving bowl, garnish it with a pinch of cardamom powder, mangoes, pistachios, almonds, and a fresh mint sprig.

    Step 9: Serve chilled.

    For dough

    Step 10: In a parat, add wheat flour, salt to taste, semolina, a pinch of powdered sugar, ghee, and mix it well.

    Step 11: Add chilled water and knead it into a semi soft dough, cover it with a muslin cloth, and keep it aside for further use.

    Step 12: Take a small lemon-sized ball and roll it.

    Step 13: Heat oil in a kadai, once it’s medium hot, add prepared puri and fry until golden in color.

    Step 14: Transfer it to an absorbent paper and keep it aside for further use.

    Step 15: Serve hot with prepared mango shrikhand.

    Who is Chef Ranveer Brar?

    Ranveer Brar is a popular Indian celebrity chef, television personality, actor, author, and restaurateur. He is known as the host of several television food shows and as a judge in Masterchef India.

    • Anukriti Srivastava
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Anukriti Srivastava

      Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More

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