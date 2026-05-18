Chef Ranveer Brar shares a quick and creamy Aam Shrikhand recipe every mango lover must try: Step-by-step process

Mango season is here, and it's time we relish every bit of it before it is gone till next summer. If you are someone who loves desserts, then you should try Chef Ranveer Brar’s Aam Shrikhand recipe to satiate your cravings. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Ingredients required Here are the ingredients required to make shrikhand:

For mango pulp

Three mangoes (peeled and roughly chopped)

Half cup sugar

One and a half tbsp water

For Mango shrikhand

600 gms hung curd

Prepared mango pulp

For dough

One cup whole wheat flour

Salt to taste

One tbsp semolina

A pinch of powdered sugar

One tsp ghee

Chilled water as required

Oil for frying

For garnish

A pinch of cardamom powder

Mangoes, small cubes

Pistachios (blanched and slivered)

Almonds (sliver)

Fresh mint sprig

Method Here’s a step-by-step process you can follow to make shrikhand:

For mango pulp

Step 1: In a pan, add mangoes, sugar, water, and cook for 5-6 minutes on medium flames until cooked well.

Step 2: Turn off the flames and grind it smoothly with the help of a hand blender.

Step 3: Cook it for 2-3 minutes on low to medium flames until it thickens.

Step 4: Transfer it to a bowl and keep it aside in the refrigerator to chill for 30-35 minutes.

Step 5: Keep it aside for further use.

For mango shrikhand

Step 6: In a bowl, add hung curd and whisk it well until smooth.

Step 7: Add prepared mango pulp and give it a good mix.

Step 8: Transfer it to a serving bowl, garnish it with a pinch of cardamom powder, mangoes, pistachios, almonds, and a fresh mint sprig.

Step 9: Serve chilled.

For dough

Step 10: In a parat, add wheat flour, salt to taste, semolina, a pinch of powdered sugar, ghee, and mix it well.

Step 11: Add chilled water and knead it into a semi soft dough, cover it with a muslin cloth, and keep it aside for further use.

Step 12: Take a small lemon-sized ball and roll it.

Step 13: Heat oil in a kadai, once it’s medium hot, add prepared puri and fry until golden in color.

Step 14: Transfer it to an absorbent paper and keep it aside for further use.

Step 15: Serve hot with prepared mango shrikhand.