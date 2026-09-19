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Chef Ranveer Brar shares dhaba-style mushroom masala recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Updated on: Sep 19, 2026, 21:31:05 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Ranveer Brar's mushroom masala recipe can be prepared within half an hour. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Ranveer Brar's mushroom masala recipe can be prepared within half an hour. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
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The mushroom masala recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar is an easy-to-make dish that delivers big on flavours; the perfect desi indulgence to try at home.

If you have mushrooms in the kitchen and are in the mood for some scrumptious desi food, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s dhaba-style mushroom masala recipe is the one to make.

Also Read | Take your home-cooked meal to the next level with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sweet and spicy makhanwala paneer recipe

The chef shared the recipe on YouTube on September 18. It requires prep time of only 10 minutes and cooking time of approximately 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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