Chef Ranveer Brar shares dhaba-style mushroom masala recipe: See step-by-step preparation

If you have mushrooms in the kitchen and are in the mood for some scrumptious desi food, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar’s dhaba-style mushroom masala recipe is the one to make.
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The chef shared the recipe on YouTube on September 18. It requires prep time of only 10 minutes and cooking time of approximately 25 minutes. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
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Ingredients
For cleaning mushroom
- 800 gms mushroom
- ⅓ cup whole wheat flour
- Water as required
For mushroom marination
- 800 gms mushrooms (cleaned and cut into halves)
- 1 heaped tbsp ginger garlic paste
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp oil
- 4 green chillies (less spicy and roughly chopped)
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems (finely chopped)
- 1½ cups curd (beaten)
- 1 heaped tbsp degi red chilli powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp cumin powder
For dhaba-style mushroom masala
- 2-3 tbsp oil
- 2-3 dry Kashmiri red chillies
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 2 large onions (roughly sliced)
- Marinated mushrooms
- 2 large tomatoes (diced)
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 2 tbsp butter
For smoke
- Charcoal
- 1 tsp ghee
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
- Cashew nuts
Method of preparation
For cleaning mushrooms
- In a bowl, add mushrooms, add wheat flour and coat the mushrooms evenly.
- Add water as required, give it a good mix and wash it twice or until cleaned.
- Strain the mushrooms and keep them aside for further use.
For mushroom marination
- In a bowl, add mushrooms, ginger-garlic paste, salt to taste, oil, green chillies, tender coriander stems, curd, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and cumin powder.
- Mix well and keep it aside for further use.
For dhaba-style mushroom masala
- In a handi, add oil. Once it's hot, add dry Kashmiri red chillies, cumin seeds, and onions. Cook for three to four minutes or until the onion gets translucent.
- Add marinated mushrooms and cook for four to five minutes or until the oil separates from the masala.
- Add tomatoes, cover it with the lid and let it cook for another seven to eight minutes or until the mushrooms are cooked.
- Now, finish with garam masala and butter. Give it a quick boil.
For smoke
- Place a piece of burning charcoal in a steel bowl, pour some ghee over it, place the bowl into the handi, and cover it with the lid. Let it smoke for a while.
- Open the lid and transfer the sabji into the serving dish or bowl. Garnish it with coriander sprig and cashew nuts.
- Serve hot with roti or naan.
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Ingredients
For cleaning mushroom
- 800 gms mushroom
- ⅓ cup whole wheat flour
- Water as required
For mushroom marination
- 800 gms mushrooms (cleaned and cut into halves)
- 1 heaped tbsp ginger garlic paste
- Salt to taste
- 2 tbsp oil
- 4 green chillies (less spicy and roughly chopped)
- 1 tbsp tender coriander stems (finely chopped)
- 1½ cups curd (beaten)
- 1 heaped tbsp degi red chilli powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp cumin powder
For dhaba-style mushroom masala
- 2-3 tbsp oil
- 2-3 dry Kashmiri red chillies
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 2 large onions (roughly sliced)
- Marinated mushrooms
- 2 large tomatoes (diced)
- ½ tsp garam masala
- 2 tbsp butter
For smoke
- Charcoal
- 1 tsp ghee
For garnish
- Coriander sprig
- Cashew nuts
Method of preparation
For cleaning mushrooms
- In a bowl, add mushrooms, add wheat flour and coat the mushrooms evenly.
- Add water as required, give it a good mix and wash it twice or until cleaned.
- Strain the mushrooms and keep them aside for further use.
For mushroom marination
- In a bowl, add mushrooms, ginger-garlic paste, salt to taste, oil, green chillies, tender coriander stems, curd, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder and cumin powder.
- Mix well and keep it aside for further use.
For dhaba-style mushroom masala
- In a handi, add oil. Once it's hot, add dry Kashmiri red chillies, cumin seeds, and onions. Cook for three to four minutes or until the onion gets translucent.
- Add marinated mushrooms and cook for four to five minutes or until the oil separates from the masala.
- Add tomatoes, cover it with the lid and let it cook for another seven to eight minutes or until the mushrooms are cooked.
- Now, finish with garam masala and butter. Give it a quick boil.
For smoke
- Place a piece of burning charcoal in a steel bowl, pour some ghee over it, place the bowl into the handi, and cover it with the lid. Let it smoke for a while.
- Open the lid and transfer the sabji into the serving dish or bowl. Garnish it with coriander sprig and cashew nuts.
- Serve hot with roti or naan.
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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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