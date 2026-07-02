Chef Ranveer Brar shares tangy and crispy palak patta chaat recipe for monsoon cravings

The moment the clouds roll in, thunder claps and the wind picks up, the stomach growls in response, craving something savoury, flavourful and crispy that tugs at the heartstrings. Usually, the mind goes straight to pakoras or fritters in all their variety, from onion pakoda and aloo pakoda to bread pakodas. Fritter is a seasonal fan favourite, as it meets all the requirements of a perfect monsoon snack, replete with crunch and flavour.



ALSO READ: Enjoy chef Ranveer Brar's crispy and delicious poha vada with chutney recipe during monsoon: Here are the steps

Try this special chaat recipe during rainy season. (Picture credit: Youtube/@chefranveerbrar)

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But those who are itching to try something different a crunchiness, then celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar's palak patta chaat does exactly that. It is crispiness in a new format, bringing in the enhanced flavours of the chaat.

Recipe of palaak patta chaat

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{{^usCountry}} The recipe comprises a variety of layers that have the potential to be the culinary highlight of the day. It includes chutneys like amchur chutney for the perfect tanginess, while the crispiness comes from the fried spinach leaves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recipe comprises a variety of layers that have the potential to be the culinary highlight of the day. It includes chutneys like amchur chutney for the perfect tanginess, while the crispiness comes from the fried spinach leaves. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's the recipe for the spicy chaat:

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

For Palak Patta Chaat

1 medium bunch Spinach leaves (clean & washed)

4-5 Green Chillies (less spicy & slit)

½ cup Sweet Corn kernels

For paste

1 cup Rice flour

1 cup Gram flour

5-6 Garlic cloves

2 Green Chillies (less spicy & roughly torn)

1 tbsp Ginger Garlic paste

Salt to taste

1 tsp Oil

Water as required

½ tsp Turmeric powder

For chutney mixture

⅓ cup Dry Mango powder

2-3 tbsp Water

1 cup Jaggery

For amchur chutney

1 tbsp Oil

2 Dry Kashmiri Red Chillies (broken into half)

¼ tsp Asafoetida

Prepared chutney mixture

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For batter

Prepared paste

1 tbsp Coriander seeds (crushed)

½ tsp Carom seeds

½ tsp Baking powder

½ tsp Baking soda Water as required

Other ingredients

Oil for frying

For guava chaat

1 large Guava (roughly chopped)

2 tbsp Candied Mango (chopped)

½ tsp Degi Red Chilli powder

½ tsp Black Salt

A pinch of Chaat masala

For assembling chaat

Prepared Guava Chaat

Sweetened curd

Fried palak patta

Fried sweet corn and green chillies

Prepared amchur chutney

Pomegranate pearls

Nylon sev

Candid mango (chopped)

Namkeen dal moth

A pinch of Degi Red Chilli powder

Coriander sprig

Method

For paste

In a bowl, add rice flour, gram flour, garlic, green chillies, ginger garlic paste, salt to taste, oil, water as required, turmeric powder and give it a good mix.

Transfer it into the mixer grinder jar and grind it into a smooth, fine paste.

Keep it aside for further use.

For chutney mixture

In a bowl, add dry mango powder, water, jaggery and give it a good mix.

Keep it aside for further use.

For amchur chutney

In a saucepan, add oil; once it's hot, add dry Kashmiri red chillies, asafoetida and cook for a minute.

Add prepared chutney mixture and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes on medium flame.

Transfer it into the bowl and keep it aside for further use.

For batter

In a bowl, add prepared paste, crushed coriander seeds, carom seeds, baking powder, baking soda, water as required and give it a good mix.

Keep it aside for further use.

For frying

Take spinach leaves, dip them into the batter and coat them evenly on all sides.

Drop the leaves into the hot oil and fry them until crispy in texture.

Add green chillies and sweetcorn into the batter and coat them evenly.

Drop them into the hot oil and fry them until crispy in texture and golden brown in colour.

Transfer them into the absorbent sheet and leave it aside for further use.

For Guava Chaat

In a bowl, add chopped guava, candied mango, degi red chilli powder, black salt, chaat masala and give it a good mix.

Keep it aside for further use.

For Assembling Chaat

In a serving dish or platter, add a spoonful of prepared guava chaat, sweetened curd, place fried palak patta, fried sweet corn and green chillies and drizzle some prepared amchur chutney.

Garnish it with pomegranate pearls, nylon sev, namkeen dal moth, sprinkle a pinch of degi red chilli powder and a coriander sprig.

Serve warm.

Chef's notes

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As per the chef, you should focus on the technique you use for making the batter. He called it the ‘jaan’ (spirit) of the dish. Many make the mistake of making it by hand, like using a whisk, but the chef believed the batter turns out better if you use a mixie. The consistency too matters, as he asked to look for the batter to have ‘somewhere in the middle’ texture, not too thick or too thin. Next, he commented on amchur chutney, highlighting it as good for the stomach, acting as a relief on monsoon days for the stomach.