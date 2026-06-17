Chef Ranveer Brar shares ultimate recipe for making mom’s rajma chawal: See step-by-step preparation

Eating out is all fun and exciting, but it can never match the comfort of eating food made by our moms at home. The warmth and rustic nature of the food make it stand out, as does its health and nutritional value.

The Punjabi rajma pair well with simple boiled white rice. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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To help out those who miss the home-cooked comfort while being away for work or other reasons, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his mother’s recipe of rajma chawal on his YouTube channel back in May 2019.

He introduced his mother, Surinder Kaur, in the video, who helped him with the preparation. The Punjabi rajma recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to cook, in addition to the time required to soak the rajma and prepare the ingredients. The quantities listed here are sufficient for four servings.

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{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for Punjabi rajma For rajma 2 cups Rajma, soaked overnight

Salt to taste

Water to boil For masala 1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp ginger garlic, coarsely ground

3 large onions, chopped or grated

Salt to taste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

3 large tomatoes, paste For garnish Coriander sprig

Ginger julienne Method of preparation Soak the rajma in water overnight Add a pinch of salt to the overnight-soaked rajma, add water as required and boil them in a pressure cooker for three to four whistles. Meanwhile, to prepare the masala, heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and saute for a minute. Add coarsely ground ginger and garlic and saute till fragrant. Add onions and saute till they turn brown. Add salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala. Mix well. Sauté for three to four minutes. Add tomatoes, mix well, and sauté until they start releasing their oil. Meanwhile, drain the boiled rajma and keep the water aside. Add the boiled rajma to the prepared masala and saute for three to four minutes. Add the reserved water as required, mix well and simmer on medium flame for four to five minutes. Garnish with ginger julienne and coriander sprig. Serve hot with plain boiled rice and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for Punjabi rajma For rajma 2 cups Rajma, soaked overnight

Salt to taste

Water to boil For masala 1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp ginger garlic, coarsely ground

3 large onions, chopped or grated

Salt to taste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

3 large tomatoes, paste For garnish Coriander sprig

Ginger julienne Method of preparation Soak the rajma in water overnight Add a pinch of salt to the overnight-soaked rajma, add water as required and boil them in a pressure cooker for three to four whistles. Meanwhile, to prepare the masala, heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and saute for a minute. Add coarsely ground ginger and garlic and saute till fragrant. Add onions and saute till they turn brown. Add salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder and garam masala. Mix well. Sauté for three to four minutes. Add tomatoes, mix well, and sauté until they start releasing their oil. Meanwhile, drain the boiled rajma and keep the water aside. Add the boiled rajma to the prepared masala and saute for three to four minutes. Add the reserved water as required, mix well and simmer on medium flame for four to five minutes. Garnish with ginger julienne and coriander sprig. Serve hot with plain boiled rice and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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