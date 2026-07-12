Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make crispy masala cheese toast with and without eggs: See step-by-step preparation

The spicy masala cheese toast is the perfect dish to satisfy our cravings when hunger strikes on weekend mornings or evenings. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shares his recipe for just that, in two ways: with and without eggs.

Ranveer Brar's crispy cheese toast recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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The recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for crispy masala cheese toast For filling 3 fresh green chillies, chopped

1 inch of ginger, chopped

1 medium tomato, deseeded and diced

A few coriander leaves, chopped

½ cup pizza cheese, grated

½ tbsp oil For spread 2 heaped tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp green chutney For batter without egg 1 cup milk

2-3 tbsp gram flour (besan)

2 tbsp mayonnaise

Salt to taste

½ tsp degi red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder For batter with egg 2 eggs

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

¼ cup milk

Salt to taste

½ tsp degi red chilli powder For salad 1 medium onion, sliced

¼ cup cabbage, sliced

½ medium tomato, sliced

A few coriander leaves, chopped

1 fresh green chilli, chopped

Salt to taste

1 tbsp olive oil Other ingredients ½ cup poha

Oil for frying Method of preparation For filling In a bowl, add chopped green chillies, ginger, tomato, and coriander leaves. Add grated cheese and mix everything well. Add a little oil and mix it well. Keep aside for further use. For spread In a bowl, add mayonnaise and green chutney, and mix well. Keep aside for further use. For batter without egg In a bowl, add milk, gram flour, mayonnaise, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder and whisk it well. Keep aside for further use. For batter with egg In a bowl, add egg, gram flour, milk, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder and whisk it well. Keep aside for further use. For salad In a bowl, add onion, cabbage, tomatoes, coriander leaves, green chillies, salt to taste, olive oil and mix it well. For assembling crispy masala cheese toast Take 4 bread slices and apply the prepared mayonnaise mixture evenly on one side of each slice. Now, add the filling to the mayonnaise mixture side, then place the other bread slice on top to make a sandwich. Heat a pan on medium heat and add oil. Meanwhile, dip the sandwich in the egg mixture, coat it thoroughly, then coat it with poha, place it in a hot pan, and cook it on both sides until light brown and crisp. Now, dip the other bread sandwich into the eggless mixture, coat it with poha, and place it in a hot pan to cook both sides until light brown and crisp. Remove and repeat this process for other bread slices. Serve hot with prepared salad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for crispy masala cheese toast For filling 3 fresh green chillies, chopped

1 inch of ginger, chopped

1 medium tomato, deseeded and diced

A few coriander leaves, chopped

½ cup pizza cheese, grated

½ tbsp oil For spread 2 heaped tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp green chutney For batter without egg 1 cup milk

2-3 tbsp gram flour (besan)

2 tbsp mayonnaise

Salt to taste

½ tsp degi red chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder For batter with egg 2 eggs

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

¼ cup milk

Salt to taste

½ tsp degi red chilli powder For salad 1 medium onion, sliced

¼ cup cabbage, sliced

½ medium tomato, sliced

A few coriander leaves, chopped

1 fresh green chilli, chopped

Salt to taste

1 tbsp olive oil Other ingredients ½ cup poha

Oil for frying Method of preparation For filling In a bowl, add chopped green chillies, ginger, tomato, and coriander leaves. Add grated cheese and mix everything well. Add a little oil and mix it well. Keep aside for further use. For spread In a bowl, add mayonnaise and green chutney, and mix well. Keep aside for further use. For batter without egg In a bowl, add milk, gram flour, mayonnaise, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder and whisk it well. Keep aside for further use. For batter with egg In a bowl, add egg, gram flour, milk, salt to taste, degi red chilli powder and whisk it well. Keep aside for further use. For salad In a bowl, add onion, cabbage, tomatoes, coriander leaves, green chillies, salt to taste, olive oil and mix it well. For assembling crispy masala cheese toast Take 4 bread slices and apply the prepared mayonnaise mixture evenly on one side of each slice. Now, add the filling to the mayonnaise mixture side, then place the other bread slice on top to make a sandwich. Heat a pan on medium heat and add oil. Meanwhile, dip the sandwich in the egg mixture, coat it thoroughly, then coat it with poha, place it in a hot pan, and cook it on both sides until light brown and crisp. Now, dip the other bread sandwich into the eggless mixture, coat it with poha, and place it in a hot pan to cook both sides until light brown and crisp. Remove and repeat this process for other bread slices. Serve hot with prepared salad. {{/usCountry}}

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