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Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make crispy masala cheese toast with and without eggs: See step-by-step preparation

Cheese toast is perfect for when you crave something savoury and filling. Chef Ranveer shares recipes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

Updated on: Jul 12, 2026 01:21 PM IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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The spicy masala cheese toast is the perfect dish to satisfy our cravings when hunger strikes on weekend mornings or evenings. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shares his recipe for just that, in two ways: with and without eggs.

Ranveer Brar's crispy cheese toast recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)
Ranveer Brar's crispy cheese toast recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

Also Read | Fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana shares creamy shahi paneer recipe loaded with 31g protein per serving

The recipe takes approximately 30 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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