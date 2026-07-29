Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s chilli garlic spaghetti recipe packs big flavour: The 30-minute comfort food you need right now

If you are looking for a meal that delivers restaurant-quality indulgence with minimal effort, chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s chilli garlic spaghetti is a must-try. This recipe strikes the balance between convenience and flavour, making it a go-to option for busy weeknights when you want gourmet comfort food without spending hours standing in the kitchen. Also read | Would you try chef Ranveer Brar's pressure cooker pasta recipe? No separate boiling or draining required

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Published on June 1, 2026, on chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s official website, the recipe is described as 'a simple spaghetti dish made in a jiffy without compromising the taste'. According to the website, the magic lies in how 'fresh red chillies, garlic and parsley add their flavour, making the dish delicious'.

One of the dish's biggest highlights is its lightning-fast preparation speed. Requiring just under 5 minutes of prep time and around 25 to 30 minutes of cooking time, it allows home cooks to put together a wholesome, aromatic meal in around half an hour. Also read | From bolognese to chilli garlic: 4 must-try spaghetti recipes that will make your taste buds sing

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{{^usCountry}} By combining fragrant golden garlic, spicy red chillies, and creamy parmesan, chef Sanjeev offers a quick Italian classic tailored perfectly for home cooks looking for big flavour with zero hassle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By combining fragrant golden garlic, spicy red chillies, and creamy parmesan, chef Sanjeev offers a quick Italian classic tailored perfectly for home cooks looking for big flavour with zero hassle. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's how to make his simple chilli garlic spaghetti:

Ingredients you will need

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⦿ Spaghetti: 200 grams

⦿ Garlic: 6 to 8 cloves, sliced

⦿ Fresh red chillies: 2, chopped

⦿ Fresh parsley: 2 to 3 sprigs, chopped

⦿ Extra virgin olive oil: 2 tablespoons (plus extra for drizzling)

⦿ Parmesan cheese powder: for sprinkling

⦿ Salt to taste

How to prepare chef Sanjeev’s chilli garlic spaghetti

⦿ Bring a generous amount of water to a boil in a deep pan. Add salt and 200 grams of spaghetti, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes until pasta reaches desired doneness, then drain and set aside.

⦿ While the pasta cooks, slice the garlic cloves and chop the red chillies and parsley. Heat 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil in a non-stick pan. Add the sliced garlic and saute until it turns a light golden brown. Toss in the chopped red chillies and stir-fry for 30 seconds.

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⦿ Add the cooked, drained spaghetti directly into the pan with the infused oil. Season with salt and add the chopped fresh parsley. Cook and toss everything together for 2 to 3 minutes so the pasta absorbs the garlic-chilli infusion.

⦿ Sprinkle parmesan cheese powder over the pasta and finish with a fresh drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Toss once more, transfer into a warm serving bowl, add a final dusting of parmesan and olive oil, and serve immediately.