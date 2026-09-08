Chef Sanjeev Kapoor gives classic kadhi a nutritious twist with sattu: See step-by-step preparation

The regular yoghurt and besan kadhi, originating in the north-western part of the country, is a comfort food that does not require much introduction. However, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Instagram on September 7 and shared his own version of the dish, replacing besan with protein and fibre-rich sattu.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares instant cheesy masala appe recipe: See step-by-step preparation

“Good nutrition can be part of the meals you already love,” he wrote in the caption. “This National Nutrition Week, we’re giving classic kadhi a nutritious twist with sattu. A simple addition that brings more goodness to an everyday favourite. Small changes can make a wholesome difference.”

The National Nutrition Week that the chef mentioned in the caption is observed every year from September 1 to September 7 to raise awareness about healthy eating, balanced diets, and the effects of nutrition on overall health.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ingredients for sattu kadhi

2-3 tbsps sattu

1½ cups yogurt

½ tsp turmeric powder

¾ tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

2 tsps ginger-green chilli paste

2 tbsps ghee

½ tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp asafoetida (hing)

2 dried red chillies, stemmed and broken

6-8 curry leaves

1 medium onion, sliced

Fresh coriander sprig for garnish

Method of preparation

Take yoghurt in a bowl. Add sattu, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, salt, and ginger-green chilli paste, and mix well. Add three and a half cups of water and whisk well. Heat the ghee in a pan. Add mustard seeds, and once they start to splutter, add cumin seeds, asafoetida (hing), and dried red chillies, and mix well. Add curry leaves, onion and sauté till onion turns translucent. Add the yoghurt mixture and cook on medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with coriander sprig and serve hot.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.