Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares bel ka sharbat recipe, calls it a ‘natural remedy’ for stomach health and digestion issues
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares bel sharbat recipe, a refreshing summer drink packed with digestive benefits, hydration and natural cooling goodness for the body.
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a refreshing and traditional summer drink that brings together taste, wellness, and nostalgia—bel sharbat. Calling it a natural remedy for digestive health, the chef recently posted the recipe on Instagram, highlighting its benefits for the stomach, hydration, and overall immunity.
In his May 11 post, he described the drink as more than just a seasonal cooler, writing that it helps with “digestion, acidity, keeps you hydrated, while detoxifying and boosting immunity.” Known for reviving simple Indian home remedies through his cooking, this recipe is another example of how everyday ingredients can double up as wellness boosters. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares hydrating coconut water lime cooler perfect for summer days; check easy step-by-step recipe )
Bel Sharbat Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 large wood apple (bel phal)
- ½ tsp roasted cumin powder
- Black salt to taste
- 2–3 tbsp powdered sugar
- Ice cubes as required
Method:{{/usCountry}}
Method:{{/usCountry}}
1. Break the wood apple, scoop out the pulp, and mix it with 2 cups of chilled water. Mash thoroughly.{{/usCountry}}
1. Break the wood apple, scoop out the pulp, and mix it with 2 cups of chilled water. Mash thoroughly.{{/usCountry}}
2. Strain the mixture to remove fibres and extract smooth pulp water.{{/usCountry}}
2. Strain the mixture to remove fibres and extract smooth pulp water.{{/usCountry}}
3. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and powdered sugar. Mix well.{{/usCountry}}
3. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and powdered sugar. Mix well.{{/usCountry}}
4. In serving glasses, add ice cubes, pour the mixture, top with chilled water, and serve fresh.
Health benefits of Bel Sharbat
Bel (wood apple) has long been valued in traditional wellness systems for its cooling and healing properties. Here’s why this drink is especially recommended in summer:
- Supports digestion: Helps improve gut health and eases constipation
- Reduces acidity: Works as a natural coolant for the stomach
- Keeps the body hydrated: Replenishes fluids during extreme heat
- Rich in antioxidants: Helps in detoxifying the body
- Boosts immunity: Nutrients in bel support overall health and resilience
- Natural coolant: Helps lower body heat and prevents heat-related discomfort
With its earthy flavour and cooling effect, bel sharbat stands out as a simple yet powerful summer drink that blends tradition with wellness.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.