Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares bel ka sharbat recipe, calls it a ‘natural remedy’ for stomach health and digestion issues

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a refreshing and traditional summer drink that brings together taste, wellness, and nostalgia—bel sharbat. Calling it a natural remedy for digestive health, the chef recently posted the recipe on Instagram, highlighting its benefits for the stomach, hydration, and overall immunity.

Sanjeev Kapoor introduces bel sharbat, a traditional summer drink made from wood apple. (Instagram)

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In his May 11 post, he described the drink as more than just a seasonal cooler, writing that it helps with “digestion, acidity, keeps you hydrated, while detoxifying and boosting immunity.” Known for reviving simple Indian home remedies through his cooking, this recipe is another example of how everyday ingredients can double up as wellness boosters. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares hydrating coconut water lime cooler perfect for summer days; check easy step-by-step recipe )

Bel Sharbat Recipe

Ingredients:

1 large wood apple (bel phal)

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

Black salt to taste

2–3 tbsp powdered sugar

Ice cubes as required

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Sanjeev Kapoor's bel sharbat recipe features wood apple pulp mixed with water and spices.

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Break the wood apple, scoop out the pulp, and mix it with 2 cups of chilled water. Mash thoroughly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Break the wood apple, scoop out the pulp, and mix it with 2 cups of chilled water. Mash thoroughly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Strain the mixture to remove fibres and extract smooth pulp water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Strain the mixture to remove fibres and extract smooth pulp water. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and powdered sugar. Mix well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and powdered sugar. Mix well. {{/usCountry}}

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4. In serving glasses, add ice cubes, pour the mixture, top with chilled water, and serve fresh.

Health benefits of Bel Sharbat

Bel (wood apple) has long been valued in traditional wellness systems for its cooling and healing properties. Here’s why this drink is especially recommended in summer:

Supports digestion: Helps improve gut health and eases constipation

Helps improve gut health and eases constipation Reduces acidity: Works as a natural coolant for the stomach

Works as a natural coolant for the stomach Keeps the body hydrated: Replenishes fluids during extreme heat

Replenishes fluids during extreme heat Rich in antioxidants: Helps in detoxifying the body

Helps in detoxifying the body Boosts immunity: Nutrients in bel support overall health and resilience

Nutrients in bel support overall health and resilience Natural coolant: Helps lower body heat and prevents heat-related discomfort

With its earthy flavour and cooling effect, bel sharbat stands out as a simple yet powerful summer drink that blends tradition with wellness.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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