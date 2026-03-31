Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares hydrating coconut water lime cooler perfect for summer days; check easy step-by-step recipe
As summer heat rises, Sanjeev Kapoor shares coconut water lime cooler recipe that’s light, zesty and perfect to stay cool, hydrated and energised all day.
As the summer heat intensifies, finding refreshing and hydrating drinks becomes a daily essential, and Sanjeev Kapoor has just the right solution. The celebrity chef recently shared his easy coconut water lime cooler, a light, zesty and naturally hydrating drink that not only helps you beat the heat but also keeps you feeling fresh and energised throughout the day. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares his signature thandai recipe for colourful Holi 2026 celebration: See easy step-by-step guide )
He wrote in his March 30 Instagram post, “Coconut water body ko hydrate rakhta hai, aur lime usmein ek fresh flavour le aata hai. Perfect combination for summers!” (Coconut water keeps the body hydrated, and lime adds a fresh flavour to it.)
Let’s take a look at the recipe:
Prep time: 10-15 minutes
Cook time: 0-5 minutes
Serve: 4
Ingredients:
- 2 tender coconuts
- 8-10 basil leaves + for garnish
- Ice cubes as required
- 4 tsps soaked chia seeds
- A pinch of salt
- Lemon slices for garnish
Method:
1. Cut off the top of the tender coconut and remove water. Scoop out the flesh and chop it.
2. Chop the basil leaves. Transfer the chopped tender coconut flesh and basil leaves to serving glasses.
3. Add some ice cubes to the tender coconut water. Add chia seeds and mix well.
4. Add salt, lemon juice and mix.
5. Transfer into serving glasses. Serve garnished with lemon slices and basil leaves.
Nutritional benefits
This refreshing cooler isn’t just tasty but also packed with health benefits. Tender coconut water is a natural electrolyte that helps keep the body hydrated, supports digestion and prevents fatigue during extreme heat. The addition of lemon boosts vitamin C, aiding immunity and skin health, while basil leaves offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Chia seeds add a dose of fibre, omega-3 fatty acids and protein, helping with digestion and keeping you fuller for longer, making this drink a perfect blend of hydration and nutrition for summer days.
(Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 9 common Indian spices like turmeric, clove, and cinnamon that support digestion and immunity )
More ways to use coconut water
Coconut water is incredibly versatile in summer, you can blend it into smoothies, use it as a base for fruit popsicles, mix it into lemonades or iced teas, or even add it to detox drinks with mint and cucumber. It also works well in light mocktails, chia puddings, or as a natural hydrator post-workout, keeping things refreshing and nutritious.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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