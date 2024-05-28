From jackfruit to tender coconut: 5 refreshing homemade fruit ice cream recipes to beat the summer heat

Ice cream is a popular summer treat that not only satisfies the sweet tooth but also provides much-needed relief from the heat. Store-bought ice creams, however, may contain excessive fat and sugar content, which increases the risk of obesity, elevated blood sugar, and heat-related illnesses. At home, you can make your own nutritious variations with fruit, nuts and natural sweeteners such as jaggery, honey and dates, to name a few. With the addition of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, these healthy alternatives will enhance their nutritional value. These natural ingredients also provide healthier, more complex flavours and textures than traditional refined sugars. So put on your chef's hat and get ready to add a fruity touch to your frozen treats. (Also read: From cold ramen and floral cocktails: 3 must-try refreshing Japanese recipes to beat the summer heat ) As the temperatures rise, there's nothing more satisfying than a refreshing scoop of fruit ice cream. (Pinterest)

Beat the Summer Heat with Homemade fruit Ice Creams

1. Mango ice cream

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Mango ice cream recipe(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1½ cups peeled and chopped ripe Alphonso mangoes

½ cup sugar

½ cup condensed milk

2 cups milk

1 tsp lemon juice

Method:

1. Combine the mangoes and the sugar in a mixer and blend till smooth.

2. Combine the mango-pulp and all the remaining ingredients in a deep bowl and mix very well using a whisk.

3. Pour the mixture into a shallow aluminium container. Cover with an aluminium foil and freeze for 6 hours or till semi-set.

4. Pour the mixture into a mixer and blend till smooth.

5. Transfer the mixture back into the same aluminium shallow container. Cover with an aluminium foil and freeze for approx. 10 hours or till set.

6. Scoop and serve immediately.

2. Jackfruit ice cream

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Jackfruit ice cream recipe(Jackfruit ice cream)

Ingredients:

1 cup jack fruit, deseeded and chopped

2 ¼ cups milk

2 tablespoons corn flour

½ cup cream

¾ cup sugar

½ teaspoon ice cream essence

1 teaspoon CMC

1 teaspoon GMS

Method:

1. Dissolve corn flour in a little cold milk. Heat the remaining milk in a pan.

2. Add fresh cream to the boiling milk and mix. Add sugar and continue to boil. Add the dissolved corn flour and stir continuously to avoid lumps. Boil for ten more minutes.

3. Add ice cream essence to the ice cream mix and mix well. Dissolve GMS and CMC in a little water and add to the mixture and mix well. Strain again if there are any lumps remaining.

4. Pour the mixture into an ice-cream tin. Add some jack fruit, mix, cover with the lid and put in the deep freezer to set.

5. Demould, slice and serve when firmly set.

3. Watermelon ice cream

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Watermelon ice cream recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3 cups watermelon juice

400ml dairy cream or whipping cream

¾ cup condensed milk

1tsp vanilla extract

1½ tbsp rose water

a dash pink food colour

Handful pistachios roasted

Method:

1. Add the cut watermelon along with the seeds into a blender and puree them completely. Remove and strain the juice to remove the outer part of the seeds.

2. Pour the juice in a pan and bring to a boil and cook till it reduces by 50%. Once it reaches that stage remove from heat and let it cool completely.

3. In the meantime using hand whisk or an electric whisk beat the cream till it thickens to soft peak stage. Make sure at all times the cream is chilled.

4. Now in the cooled watermelon juice add in condensed milk, vanilla extract, rose water and mix it well. Fold in the cream and mix them together.

5. Add the pink food colour (optional) and some roasted pistachios. Mix them again and pour the ice cream mixture into a mould.

6. Place this mould in a freezer for 24 hours to completely freeze.

7. Once ready scoop out and garnish with chopped watermelons and more of roasted pista on top.

4. Tender coconut ice cream

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Coconut ice cream recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 cups tender coconut flesh

1½ cups whipping cream

1 cup tender coconut water

¾ cup powdered sugar

½ cup condensed milk

1 cup coconut milk

¼ cup chopped tender coconut flesh

Method:

1. Blend together tender coconut flesh and tender coconut water and blend to a fine paste.

2. Whip the whipping cream to soft peaks. Add powdered sugar and gently fold.

3. Add coconut milk and mix till well combined.

4. Transfer the mixture into an air tight container, sprinkle chopped tender coconut and lightly mix. Cover with a lid and keep it in the freezer for 5-6 hours or till set.

5. Scoop and serve.

5. Pineapple ice cream

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Pineapple ice cream recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups full-fat milk

1 tbsp cornflour

5 tbsp sugar

1/2 cup fresh cream

a few drops of pineapple essence

1/2 cup chopped canned pineapple

Method:

1. Combine the cornflour and ½ cup of milk in a bowl, mix well and keep aside.

2. Combine the remaining 2 cups of milk and sugar in a deep non-stick, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 5 minutes.

3. Add the cornflour-milk mixture, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 4 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

4. Allow the mixture to cool completely. Once cooled, add the fresh cream and pineapple essence and mix well.

5. Pour the mixture into a shallow aluminium container. Cover with an aluminium foil and freeze for 6 hours or till semi-set.

6. Pour the mixture into a mixer and blend till smooth.

7. Transfer the mixture back into the same aluminium shallow container, add the pineapple and mix well. Cover with an aluminium foil and freeze for approx. 10 hours or till set.

8. Scoop and serve immediately.