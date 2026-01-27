Ajwain ka Paani: Try Grandma's Recipe For Better Digestive Health This Winter

Ajwain ka paani has been part of Indian home kitchens for generations, especially during winter months when digestion tends to slow down. Prepared with carom seeds soaked or boiled in water, this drink was often the first remedy offered for stomach discomfort, gas, or heaviness after meals. Its simplicity made it easy to prepare at any time of the day. Ajwain ka Paani (Freepik)

Ajwain, also known as carom seeds, has been used in Indian cooking and home remedies for centuries. It was commonly added to parathas, snacks, and tempering not just for flavour but for its digestive role. Drinking ajwain-infused water became a natural extension of this practice, especially in colder weather when the body needs extra digestive support.

Ajwain contains compounds that help stimulate digestive enzymes. This supports better breakdown of food and reduces issues like bloating and indigestion. Warm ajwain water is especially helpful in winter as it encourages gut movement and prevents the sluggish digestion often caused by cold temperatures.

Ajwain ka paani also fits well into daily routines because it is light and does not interfere with meals. It can be taken early in the morning or after heavy foods to help the stomach feel settled. Its warming nature makes it more suitable for winter compared to chilled or raw drinks.

Prepared at home using a single ingredient, ajwain ka paani reflects how traditional knowledge focused on everyday wellness rather than quick fixes. It remains a trusted, practical habit that continues to support digestive health through simple, consistent use.

Ingredients Ajwain (carom seeds) – 1 teaspoon

Water – 1½ cups Instructions Add ajwain to a pan with 1½ cups of water Bring the water to a boil on medium heat Let it simmer for 5–7 minutes until slightly reduced Switch off the heat and allow it to cool slightly Strain the water into a cup Drink warm, preferably in the morning or after meals 5 Reasons Why Ajwain ka Paani Is a Winter Favourite for Digestive Health Supports digestion in cold weather Ajwain ka paani helps stimulate digestive juices, which often slow down during winter, reducing heaviness after meals.

Helps ease gas and bloating Carom seeds contain natural compounds that relax the stomach and intestines, helping release trapped gas comfortably.

Traditionally used for stomach relief Indian households have long used ajwain water after heavy or oily meals to keep digestion steady and balanced.

Works well as a warm daily drink Drinking ajwain ka paani warm suits winter routines, as warm liquids are easier on the stomach than cold drinks.

Simple, natural, and easy to maintain Made with just ajwain and water, this drink fits easily into daily habits without relying on processed ingredients.

FAQs Is ajwain ka paani safe to drink every day in winter? Yes, one small glass daily is generally safe and helps maintain regular digestion during colder months.

2. When is the best time to drink ajwain ka paani?

It is best consumed warm, early morning or after meals, for better digestion and reduced bloating.

3. Can children drink ajwain ka paani?

Yes, older children can take a diluted version occasionally, especially after heavy or festive meals.