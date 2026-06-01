Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares delicious lychee cheesecake recipe to try this summer: See step-by-step preparation

Summer is the season of fresh, juicy fruits, and lychees rank high on the list. While it is delicious as it is, it can also be used to prepare a wide variety of dishes, especially desserts.

Sanjeev Kapoor's lychee cheesecake can be easily made at home. (sanjeevkapoor.com)

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However, if you are bored of having lychees the usual way and are looking to make something new with the juicy summer fruits, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has you covered. The chef shared a delicious fusion recipe of lychee cheesecake on his blog that is easy to prepare, completely vegetarian, and can serve four.

The sweet dessert has a prep time of four hours, but the end product is definitely worth the wait. The detailed recipe of the dish is as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for lychee cheesecake 10-12 lychees, peeled and de-seeded

A few fresh mint leaves

⅓ cup melted gelatin

½ cup castor sugar

Cheesecake mixture

½ cup cream cheese

¼ cup condensed milk

2 tablespoons fresh cream

¼ cup whipped cream

2 tablespoons melted gelatine

3-4 digestive biscuits Method of preparation Arrange some mint leaves in a small silicone Bundt mould. Similarly, arrange the lychees over the mint leaves. Arrange some more mint leaves over the lychees. Take melted gelatine in a bowl, add castor sugar and mix till it dissolves. Pour this mixture over the lychee mixture and refrigerate for 1 hour. Take cream cheese in a large bowl, add condensed milk, fresh cream, and whipped cream, and whisk till smooth. Add melted gelatine and mix well. Pour this mixture over the set lychee mixture. Take digestive biscuits in a zip-lock bag and crush them with a rolling pin. Sprinkle it over the cream cheese mixture and press it firmly. Refrigerate this for 1-2 hours or till completely set. Carefully demould the cheesecake on a serving plate. Slice into wedges and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for lychee cheesecake 10-12 lychees, peeled and de-seeded

A few fresh mint leaves

⅓ cup melted gelatin

½ cup castor sugar

Cheesecake mixture

½ cup cream cheese

¼ cup condensed milk

2 tablespoons fresh cream

¼ cup whipped cream

2 tablespoons melted gelatine

3-4 digestive biscuits Method of preparation Arrange some mint leaves in a small silicone Bundt mould. Similarly, arrange the lychees over the mint leaves. Arrange some more mint leaves over the lychees. Take melted gelatine in a bowl, add castor sugar and mix till it dissolves. Pour this mixture over the lychee mixture and refrigerate for 1 hour. Take cream cheese in a large bowl, add condensed milk, fresh cream, and whipped cream, and whisk till smooth. Add melted gelatine and mix well. Pour this mixture over the set lychee mixture. Take digestive biscuits in a zip-lock bag and crush them with a rolling pin. Sprinkle it over the cream cheese mixture and press it firmly. Refrigerate this for 1-2 hours or till completely set. Carefully demould the cheesecake on a serving plate. Slice into wedges and serve. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born in April 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur who became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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