Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares delicious lychee cheesecake recipe to try this summer: See step-by-step preparation
If you are craving a fancy fusion dessert with seasonal fruits available at hand, Sanjeev Kapoor's lychee cheesecake recipe is the perfect dish to indulge in.
Summer is the season of fresh, juicy fruits, and lychees rank high on the list. While it is delicious as it is, it can also be used to prepare a wide variety of dishes, especially desserts.
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However, if you are bored of having lychees the usual way and are looking to make something new with the juicy summer fruits, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has you covered. The chef shared a delicious fusion recipe of lychee cheesecake on his blog that is easy to prepare, completely vegetarian, and can serve four.
The sweet dessert has a prep time of four hours, but the end product is definitely worth the wait. The detailed recipe of the dish is as follows.
Ingredients for lychee cheesecake
- 10-12 lychees, peeled and de-seeded
- A few fresh mint leaves
- ⅓ cup melted gelatin
- ½ cup castor sugar
- Cheesecake mixture
- ½ cup cream cheese
- ¼ cup condensed milk
- 2 tablespoons fresh cream
- ¼ cup whipped cream
- 2 tablespoons melted gelatine
- 3-4 digestive biscuits
Method of preparation
- Arrange some mint leaves in a small silicone Bundt mould. Similarly, arrange the lychees over the mint leaves. Arrange some more mint leaves over the lychees.
- Take melted gelatine in a bowl, add castor sugar and mix till it dissolves. Pour this mixture over the lychee mixture and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Take cream cheese in a large bowl, add condensed milk, fresh cream, and whipped cream, and whisk till smooth.
- Add melted gelatine and mix well. Pour this mixture over the set lychee mixture.
- Take digestive biscuits in a zip-lock bag and crush them with a rolling pin. Sprinkle it over the cream cheese mixture and press it firmly. Refrigerate this for 1-2 hours or till completely set.
- Carefully demould the cheesecake on a serving plate. Slice into wedges and serve.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for lychee cheesecake
- 10-12 lychees, peeled and de-seeded
- A few fresh mint leaves
- ⅓ cup melted gelatin
- ½ cup castor sugar
- Cheesecake mixture
- ½ cup cream cheese
- ¼ cup condensed milk
- 2 tablespoons fresh cream
- ¼ cup whipped cream
- 2 tablespoons melted gelatine
- 3-4 digestive biscuits
Method of preparation
- Arrange some mint leaves in a small silicone Bundt mould. Similarly, arrange the lychees over the mint leaves. Arrange some more mint leaves over the lychees.
- Take melted gelatine in a bowl, add castor sugar and mix till it dissolves. Pour this mixture over the lychee mixture and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Take cream cheese in a large bowl, add condensed milk, fresh cream, and whipped cream, and whisk till smooth.
- Add melted gelatine and mix well. Pour this mixture over the set lychee mixture.
- Take digestive biscuits in a zip-lock bag and crush them with a rolling pin. Sprinkle it over the cream cheese mixture and press it firmly. Refrigerate this for 1-2 hours or till completely set.
- Carefully demould the cheesecake on a serving plate. Slice into wedges and serve.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor{{/usCountry}}
Born in April 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur who became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
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