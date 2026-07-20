Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares how to make crispy onion pakoda in an air-fryer: See step-by-step preparation

Rainy days call for crispy pakodas, and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor showed a way to make the indulgence healthier by using an air-fryer. The modern application allows one to enjoy fried foods while using significantly less amount of oil.

The air-fried onion pakodas need much less oil than regular pakodas. (sanjeevkapoor.com)

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On his blog, the chef shared an easy recipe for onion pakodas that can be made using an air-fryer, thus bringing together a classic dish and a modern innovation to give us something to enjoy guilt-free.

The recipe requires approximately 30 minutes of prep time and takes approximately another 20 minutes to cook. The ingredients listed below are sufficient to serve four. Detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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Ingredients for air-fried onion pakoda

{{^usCountry}} 2 medium onions, peeled {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2 medium onions, peeled {{/usCountry}}

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1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup gram flour (besan)

1 teaspoon crushed coriander seeds

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1½ teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1½ teaspoon carom seeds (ajwain)

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Oil for greasing

Method of preparation

Slice the onions thinly and transfer them to a bowl. To the onions, add salt and mix well. Set the bowl aside for 10 to 15 minutes. Next, add gram flour, crushed coriander seeds, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder and carom seeds and mix well. Preheat the air fryer to 200° C for two to three minutes. Line the air fryer basket with parchment paper and brush some oil over it. Divide the onion mixture into equal-sized pakodas and place in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Brush some more oil on top, fit the basket to the air fryer and air fry for six minutes. Bring the basket out, flip, brush some more oil over the pakodas, fit the basket into the air fryer and air fry for another eight minutes. Bring the basket out, arrange the pakodas in a serving bowl and serve hot.

About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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