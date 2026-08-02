Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares monsoon special batata vada recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The batata vada is a classic Mumbai street snack that is best enjoyed during the heavy monsoon rain. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared the recipe to help us make it at home and serve as snacks or starters.

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The recipe requires approximately 45 minutes to make and serves four. The detailed instructions are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for batata vada 4 medium Potatoes, boiled and mashed

2 cups Gram flour (besan)

1 cup Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

4-6 Garlic cloves

3 Green chillies

1½ inch Ginger

1 teaspoon Mustard seeds

1½ teaspoon Asafoetida

4-6 Curry leaves

1½ teaspoon Turmeric powder

Oil to deep-fry

Salt to taste Method of preparation For the masala, put coriander leaves, garlic, green chillies, ginger and a little water in a mixer jar and grind to a fine paste. Heat a tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan, add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add asafoetida, curry leaves and masala paste and mix. Add turmeric powder and cook for two minutes. Add potatoes and salt, and mix everything well. Sprinkle some water, add coriander leaves and mix well. Cover and cook for two to three minutes. Transfer the potato mixture onto a plate and set aside to cool for ten to fifteen minutes. For the batter, put gram flour, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and asafoetida (hing) in a bowl, add sufficient water and whisk well to make a semi-thick batter without any lumps. Add baking soda, mix well and set aside for ten minutes. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Divide the potato mixture into equal portions, roll them into balls, and press lightly. Dip each ball in the batter, drain off excess batter and slide into the hot oil. Deep-fry the vadas for four to five minutes on medium heat or till golden and crisp on the outside. Drain on absorbent paper. Arrange them on a serving platter and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for batata vada 4 medium Potatoes, boiled and mashed

2 cups Gram flour (besan)

1 cup Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

4-6 Garlic cloves

3 Green chillies

1½ inch Ginger

1 teaspoon Mustard seeds

1½ teaspoon Asafoetida

4-6 Curry leaves

1½ teaspoon Turmeric powder

Oil to deep-fry

Salt to taste Method of preparation For the masala, put coriander leaves, garlic, green chillies, ginger and a little water in a mixer jar and grind to a fine paste. Heat a tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan, add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add asafoetida, curry leaves and masala paste and mix. Add turmeric powder and cook for two minutes. Add potatoes and salt, and mix everything well. Sprinkle some water, add coriander leaves and mix well. Cover and cook for two to three minutes. Transfer the potato mixture onto a plate and set aside to cool for ten to fifteen minutes. For the batter, put gram flour, salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and asafoetida (hing) in a bowl, add sufficient water and whisk well to make a semi-thick batter without any lumps. Add baking soda, mix well and set aside for ten minutes. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Divide the potato mixture into equal portions, roll them into balls, and press lightly. Dip each ball in the batter, drain off excess batter and slide into the hot oil. Deep-fry the vadas for four to five minutes on medium heat or till golden and crisp on the outside. Drain on absorbent paper. Arrange them on a serving platter and serve hot. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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