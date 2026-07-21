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Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares sweet and spicy honey chilli baby corn recipe: See step-by-step preparation

Updated on: Jul 21, 2026, 21:21:12 IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Sanjeev Kapoor's honey chilli baby corn recipe takes approximately 40 minutes to make from scratch. (sanjeevkapoor.com)
Sanjeev Kapoor's honey chilli baby corn recipe takes approximately 40 minutes to make from scratch. (sanjeevkapoor.com)
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The honey chilli baby corn recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is the perfectly balanced dish to enjoy during the chilly monsoon rains.

The monsoon rain brings a certain chill in the air, and a sweet and spicy dish is just what one craves at the time. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor helps us to make one at home by sharing his honey chilli baby corn recipe.

Also Read | Chef Kunal Kapur shares how to make roasted apple dessert with creamy shrikhand: See step-by-step preparation

The dish takes approximately 40 minutes to prepare and serves four. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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