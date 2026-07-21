Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares sweet and spicy honey chilli baby corn recipe: See step-by-step preparation

The monsoon rain brings a certain chill in the air, and a sweet and spicy dish is just what one craves at the time. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor helps us to make one at home by sharing his honey chilli baby corn recipe.

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The dish takes approximately 40 minutes to prepare and serves four. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for honey chilli baby corn 10-12 baby corns, halved vertically

1½ tablespoons honey

1 fresh red chilli, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

1/4 cup corn flour

1/4 cup rice flour

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

1/2 cup refined flour (maida)

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

1½ cups refined flour (maida)

Salt to taste

1½ tablespoons oil + for deep frying

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1½ tablespoons finely chopped ginger

2 spring onion bulbs, finely chopped

1/2 tablespoon red chilli paste

1 teaspoon red chilli sauce

A dash of soy sauce

A dash of vinegar

4 tablespoons diagonally sliced spring onion greens (for garnish)

1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds (for garnish) Method of preparation Take corn flour in a large bowl, add rice flour, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and crushed black peppercorns and mix well. Add baby corns and mix till they are well coated with the mixture. To make the batter, take refined flour in another bowl, add salt and crushed black peppercorns. Make a well in the centre and pour one and a half cups of water, and whisk till a smooth batter is formed. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Dip each baby corn into the batter, coat it well and gently slide it into the hot oil. Deep fry till golden and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper. Heat 12 tablespoons of oil in a pan, add garlic and ginger and sauté for one to two minutes. Add red chilli, green chilli and spring onion bulbs and mix well. Cook for one to two minutes. Add the red chilli paste and mix well. Add half a cup of water and mix well. Cook for one to two minutes. Add red chilli sauce, soy sauce and vinegar and mix well. Add two tablespoons of spring onion greens and fried baby corns and toss till well combined. Switch the heat off and add honey, toasted white sesame seeds and mix well. Add the remaining spring onion greens and mix. Serve hot, garnished with toasted sesame seeds and spring onion greens. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for honey chilli baby corn 10-12 baby corns, halved vertically

1½ tablespoons honey

1 fresh red chilli, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

1/4 cup corn flour

1/4 cup rice flour

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

1/2 cup refined flour (maida)

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

1½ cups refined flour (maida)

Salt to taste

1½ tablespoons oil + for deep frying

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1½ tablespoons finely chopped ginger

2 spring onion bulbs, finely chopped

1/2 tablespoon red chilli paste

1 teaspoon red chilli sauce

A dash of soy sauce

A dash of vinegar

4 tablespoons diagonally sliced spring onion greens (for garnish)

1 tablespoon toasted white sesame seeds (for garnish) Method of preparation Take corn flour in a large bowl, add rice flour, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and crushed black peppercorns and mix well. Add baby corns and mix till they are well coated with the mixture. To make the batter, take refined flour in another bowl, add salt and crushed black peppercorns. Make a well in the centre and pour one and a half cups of water, and whisk till a smooth batter is formed. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Dip each baby corn into the batter, coat it well and gently slide it into the hot oil. Deep fry till golden and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper. Heat 12 tablespoons of oil in a pan, add garlic and ginger and sauté for one to two minutes. Add red chilli, green chilli and spring onion bulbs and mix well. Cook for one to two minutes. Add the red chilli paste and mix well. Add half a cup of water and mix well. Cook for one to two minutes. Add red chilli sauce, soy sauce and vinegar and mix well. Add two tablespoons of spring onion greens and fried baby corns and toss till well combined. Switch the heat off and add honey, toasted white sesame seeds and mix well. Add the remaining spring onion greens and mix. Serve hot, garnished with toasted sesame seeds and spring onion greens. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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