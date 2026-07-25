Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares warm and comforting mushroom and turmeric soup recipe: See step-by-step preparation

As the rain comes pouring, many of us feel under the weather. It is then that a warm bowl of soup becomes the most comforting dish. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares how to make his mushroom and turmeric soup that serves this purpose just right.

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Describing the dish in his blog, the chef stated, “This golden, earthy soup combines soft mushrooms with the gentle aroma of fresh turmeric, giving you a nourishing experience with every sip. It's light, wholesome, and the kind of bowl that makes you feel warm, cosy, and completely comforted every time.”

The detailed steps to prepare the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for mushroom and turmeric soup 5-6 dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked for 40-45 minutes, drained and sliced

8-10 button mushrooms, sliced

15-20 white shimeji mushrooms

1½ inch fresh turmeric, sliced

3 tablespoons butter

8-10 garlic cloves

1 large onion, sliced

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

1½ teaspoons dried mixed herbs

2 tablespoons fresh cream

Lavash for serving Method of preparation Heat two tablespoons of butter in a shallow non-stick pan, add garlic and sauté till golden brown. Add onion, mix and sauté till translucent. Add turmeric, shiitake mushrooms and button mushrooms and toss well. Add salt, crushed black peppercorns and dried mixed herbs, toss well and cook for four to five minutes. Add two and a half cups of water and mix well. Once the mixture comes to a boil, lower the heat, cover and cook for six to eight minutes. Allow to cool slightly and transfer into a grinder jar. Add one cup of water and grind to a fine mixture. Heat a deep non-stick pan, add the ground mixture and three-fourths cup of water and mix well. Once the mixture comes to a boil, collect and discard the scum, add fresh cream and mix well. Meanwhile, heat the remaining butter in another shallow non-stick pan, add shimeji mushrooms and saute on high heat for two to three minutes. Sprinkle salt and mix well. Take the pan off the heat. Pour the soup into a serving bowl. Place sautéed shimeji mushrooms in the centre, sprinkle with crushed peppercorns, and serve hot with lavash. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for mushroom and turmeric soup 5-6 dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked for 40-45 minutes, drained and sliced

8-10 button mushrooms, sliced

15-20 white shimeji mushrooms

1½ inch fresh turmeric, sliced

3 tablespoons butter

8-10 garlic cloves

1 large onion, sliced

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

1½ teaspoons dried mixed herbs

2 tablespoons fresh cream

Lavash for serving Method of preparation Heat two tablespoons of butter in a shallow non-stick pan, add garlic and sauté till golden brown. Add onion, mix and sauté till translucent. Add turmeric, shiitake mushrooms and button mushrooms and toss well. Add salt, crushed black peppercorns and dried mixed herbs, toss well and cook for four to five minutes. Add two and a half cups of water and mix well. Once the mixture comes to a boil, lower the heat, cover and cook for six to eight minutes. Allow to cool slightly and transfer into a grinder jar. Add one cup of water and grind to a fine mixture. Heat a deep non-stick pan, add the ground mixture and three-fourths cup of water and mix well. Once the mixture comes to a boil, collect and discard the scum, add fresh cream and mix well. Meanwhile, heat the remaining butter in another shallow non-stick pan, add shimeji mushrooms and saute on high heat for two to three minutes. Sprinkle salt and mix well. Take the pan off the heat. Pour the soup into a serving bowl. Place sautéed shimeji mushrooms in the centre, sprinkle with crushed peppercorns, and serve hot with lavash. About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.

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