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Cooling Aam Panna Popsicles Kids Can Enjoy With Tangy Mango And Minty Summer Taste

Hydrating aam panna popsicles combine raw mango, mint, and mild spices to create a low-sugar frozen summer treat rich in vitamin C.

Published on: May 15, 2026 12:19 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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A frozen popsicle made with raw mango can feel far more refreshing than colourful sugar-loaded ice treats during hot summer afternoons. Hydrating aam panna popsicles combine boiled raw mango, mint, cumin, and natural sweeteners to create a cooling summer snack with tangy flavour, soft icy texture, and natural green colour.

Cooling Aam Panna Popsicles(Freepik)

Aam panna has roots in North and Western India where raw mango drinks are commonly prepared during peak summer months. The drink became popular because raw mangoes were easily available before ripe mango season fully arrived. In this popsicle version, the cooked mango pulp is blended with mint, black salt, roasted cumin, and chilled water before freezing into colourful moulds for kids.

Aam panna popsicles differ from regular popsicles because they rely on raw fruit pulp and natural ingredients instead of artificial colours and sugary syrups. Compared to standard fruit ice candies, these popsicles develop a more balanced sweet and tangy flavour with light spice notes from cumin and black salt. Their texture also remains softer due to the fruit pulp.

Feature

Aam Panna Popsicles

Regular Popsicles

Main Ingredient

Raw mango pulp

Artificial syrups or flavoured liquids

Taste Profile

Tangy, mildly sweet, and spiced

Mostly sweet

Colour

Natural green-yellow

Artificial bright colours

Texture

Soft icy texture with fruit pulp

Hard icy texture

Vitamin Content

Rich in vitamin C

Lower

Sweetener Used

Jaggery

Refined sugar

Hydration Support

Moderate due to raw mango and salts

Lower

Summer Suitability

Highly suitable

Suitable

Main Highlight

Natural electrolyte-style treat

Sweet frozen snack

Flavour Style

Fruity with cumin and mint

Candy-like sweetness

Quick Summer Treat Snapshot

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Freezing Time: 6 hours

Servings: 6 popsicles

Calories: 60 calories per popsicle

Flavour Profile: Tangy, mildly sweet, and minty

Nutrition: Vitamin C rich and hydrating

Difficulty: Easy

Tangy Aam Panna Popsicles with Mint and Raw Mango Goodness

These aam panna popsicles combine raw mango pulp, mint, roasted cumin, and natural sweeteners to create a refreshing frozen snack. The popsicles develop a soft icy texture with balanced tangy flavour suitable for hot summer afternoons.

Ingredients

  • 2 raw mangoes
  • 3 tablespoons jaggery powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black salt
  • 6–8 mint leaves
  • 2 cups chilled water
  • Ice pop moulds

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Boil the raw mangoes until soft and allow them to cool slightly. Peel the skin carefully and remove the pulp into a blender jar.
  2. Add jaggery powder, roasted cumin powder, black salt, mint leaves, and chilled water into the blender. Blend until the mixture becomes smooth and evenly combined.
  3. Taste the mixture and adjust sweetness or tanginess if needed. The flavour should remain balanced with visible raw mango freshness.
  4. Pour the prepared aam panna mixture into popsicle moulds carefully. Leave a little space at the top because the mixture expands slightly during freezing.
  5. Freeze for about 6 hours or until firm. Remove the popsicles carefully and serve chilled as a cooling summer snack for kids.

Nutritional Value of Aam Panna Popsicles

Aam panna popsicles combine raw mango, mint, and light spices to create a hydrating summer snack with balanced flavour and natural nutrients. According to USDA">USDA, Raw mango also contributes vitamin C and minerals suitable for hot weather.

Nutrient

Amount Per Popsicle

Energy

60 calories

Vitamin C

High

Carbohydrates

12 g

Fat

0 g

Fibre

1 g

Sodium

Moderate

FAQs

Are aam panna popsicles suitable for children during summer?

Aam panna popsicles contain raw mango, mint, and light spices that help create a cooling summer snack. Their tangy flavour and icy texture also make them enjoyable during hot afternoons.

Can aam panna popsicles be made without refined sugar?

The popsicles can be prepared with jaggery or other natural sweeteners instead of refined sugar. This helps maintain balanced sweetness while keeping the raw mango flavour more noticeable.

How long can homemade aam panna popsicles be stored?

Homemade aam panna popsicles can be stored in the freezer for several days in airtight molds or containers. Proper storage helps maintain freshness and prevents ice crystal formation.

 
aam panna vitamin c health
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