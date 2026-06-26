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Craving a bowl of comfort food? Fitness coach shares tomato garlic egg fried rice packed with 25 grams of protein

This nutrient-rich, flavour-packed recipe for tomato garlic egg fried rice is perfect for work nights when you don't want to spend hours in the kitchen!

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 04:19 PM IST
By Eshana Saha
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Some evenings call for nothing more than a warm, comforting bowl of egg fried rice. But comfort food doesn't have to mean sacrificing nutrition or spending hours in the kitchen. If you're looking for a quick, satisfying meal that's packed with flavour, protein and everyday pantry ingredients, this egg fried rice is the perfect weeknight recipe to add to your rotation.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)
Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

Also Read | Fitness coach shares recipe for coffee chia yoghurt bowl with caramelised honey butter dates for a balanced breakfast

Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared a flavour-packed recipe for tomato garlic egg fried rice. In an Instagram video shared on June 26, he walks viewers through the simple step-by-step process, highlighting how this quick, satisfying meal delivers a balanced mix of protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats.

Tip: If you'd like to increase the protein content, stir in a few extra egg whites along with the whole eggs.

Nutrition (per serving):

  • Calories: 600
  • Protein: 25 g
  • Carbohydrates: 58 g
  • Fat: 29 g

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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