Craving a bowl of comfort food? Fitness coach shares tomato garlic egg fried rice packed with 25 grams of protein

Some evenings call for nothing more than a warm, comforting bowl of egg fried rice. But comfort food doesn't have to mean sacrificing nutrition or spending hours in the kitchen. If you're looking for a quick, satisfying meal that's packed with flavour, protein and everyday pantry ingredients, this egg fried rice is the perfect weeknight recipe to add to your rotation.

Read more to check out the full recipe! (Unsplash)

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Fitness coach and food blogger Ralston D'Souza, who regularly shares high-protein, nutrition-focused recipes on social media, has shared a flavour-packed recipe for tomato garlic egg fried rice. In an Instagram video shared on June 26, he walks viewers through the simple step-by-step process, highlighting how this quick, satisfying meal delivers a balanced mix of protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats.

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the garlic masala paste: 6 garlic cloves

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp chilli powder

1 tsp salt For the fried rice: 1 tbsp ghee

1 medium onion, finely chopped

A handful of curry leaves

1 tomato, finely chopped

3 eggs

½ tsp chilli powder

2 tsp garam masala

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp salt

200 g cooked rice

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Lime wedges, to serve Method Add the garlic cloves, cumin seeds, chilli powder and salt to a blender. Blend until you have a smooth garlic masala paste. Set aside. Heat the ghee in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and curry leaves, and sauté for about two minutes until the onion turns soft and translucent. Add the prepared garlic masala paste to the pan. Cook for another two minutes, stirring frequently, until the garlic is fragrant and the raw aroma disappears. Stir in the chopped tomato and cook for two to three minutes, allowing it to soften completely and form a thick masala base. Crack the eggs directly into the pan. Gently scramble them into the tomato mixture, stirring continuously until the eggs are fully cooked and evenly combined with the masala. Sprinkle in the chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric powder and salt. Mix well so the spices coat the eggs and tomato mixture evenly. Add the cooked rice and fresh coriander leaves. Toss everything together until the rice is thoroughly coated with the masala and heated through. Finish with a generous squeeze of fresh lime juice and give the rice one final toss before serving hot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients For the garlic masala paste: 6 garlic cloves

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp chilli powder

1 tsp salt For the fried rice: 1 tbsp ghee

1 medium onion, finely chopped

A handful of curry leaves

1 tomato, finely chopped

3 eggs

½ tsp chilli powder

2 tsp garam masala

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp salt

200 g cooked rice

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Lime wedges, to serve Method Add the garlic cloves, cumin seeds, chilli powder and salt to a blender. Blend until you have a smooth garlic masala paste. Set aside. Heat the ghee in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and curry leaves, and sauté for about two minutes until the onion turns soft and translucent. Add the prepared garlic masala paste to the pan. Cook for another two minutes, stirring frequently, until the garlic is fragrant and the raw aroma disappears. Stir in the chopped tomato and cook for two to three minutes, allowing it to soften completely and form a thick masala base. Crack the eggs directly into the pan. Gently scramble them into the tomato mixture, stirring continuously until the eggs are fully cooked and evenly combined with the masala. Sprinkle in the chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric powder and salt. Mix well so the spices coat the eggs and tomato mixture evenly. Add the cooked rice and fresh coriander leaves. Toss everything together until the rice is thoroughly coated with the masala and heated through. Finish with a generous squeeze of fresh lime juice and give the rice one final toss before serving hot. {{/usCountry}}

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Tip: If you'd like to increase the protein content, stir in a few extra egg whites along with the whole eggs.

Nutrition (per serving):

Calories: 600

Protein: 25 g

Carbohydrates: 58 g

Fat: 29 g

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