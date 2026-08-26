Craving a fulfilling snack? Try this pesto hummus open toast recipe made with fresh, homemade ingredients

Some evenings, the craving for a quick snack can hit hard, but you want something more satisfying than a handful of biscuits or a packet of chips. You need something that comes together with minimal effort, takes very little time and still leaves you feeling full and satisfied. And it doesn’t have to be limited to evening snacking either – the same fuss-free idea can double up as a quick breakfast for those rushed mornings when you’re running late.

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Saloni Kukreja, chef, entrepreneur and food content creator, has shared her recipe for pesto hummus open toast, made with homemade ingredients and packed with flavour – the perfect option for when you’re craving a satisfying snack. In an Instagram video shared on August 24, the food blogger describes the dish as, “A quick, clean recipe made with homemade basil hummus, crisp cucumber, and toppings that bring flavour and texture in every bite.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients ½ cup raw chickpeas, soaked overnight and boiled until tender

1½ tbsp tahini

3 tbsp fresh lime juice

3 garlic cloves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ice cubes

½ cup fresh basil leaves

2 to 3 tbsp reserved chickpea cooking water

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 thick slice of sourdough bread

½ cucumber

1 tbsp pomegranate seeds

1 tbsp crumbled feta cheese

1 tbsp finely chopped walnuts

Sumac, for garnish Method Soak the chickpeas overnight, then drain and pressure cook them until very soft and tender. Reserve two to three tablespoons of the cooking water before draining the chickpeas. Slice the sourdough into a thick slice and toast it in a pan, toaster or oven until crisp and golden on the edges. To make the hummus, add the boiled chickpeas, tahini, lime juice, garlic, salt, pepper and reserved chickpea cooking water to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy, adding a little more cooking water if needed to loosen the consistency. Add the fresh basil leaves, ice cubes and olive oil, then blend again until the hummus is silky smooth and the basil is evenly incorporated. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Using a mandolin, thinly slice the cucumber into even ribbons or rounds. Spread a generous layer of the basil hummus over the toasted sourdough. Arrange the sliced cucumber neatly over the hummus, layering it slightly for added texture. Top with crumbled feta, chopped walnuts and pomegranate seeds for a combination of creamy, crunchy and juicy elements. Finish with a light sprinkle of sumac and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil. Serve immediately while the toast is crisp. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients ½ cup raw chickpeas, soaked overnight and boiled until tender

1½ tbsp tahini

3 tbsp fresh lime juice

3 garlic cloves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ice cubes

½ cup fresh basil leaves

2 to 3 tbsp reserved chickpea cooking water

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 thick slice of sourdough bread

½ cucumber

1 tbsp pomegranate seeds

1 tbsp crumbled feta cheese

1 tbsp finely chopped walnuts

Sumac, for garnish Method Soak the chickpeas overnight, then drain and pressure cook them until very soft and tender. Reserve two to three tablespoons of the cooking water before draining the chickpeas. Slice the sourdough into a thick slice and toast it in a pan, toaster or oven until crisp and golden on the edges. To make the hummus, add the boiled chickpeas, tahini, lime juice, garlic, salt, pepper and reserved chickpea cooking water to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy, adding a little more cooking water if needed to loosen the consistency. Add the fresh basil leaves, ice cubes and olive oil, then blend again until the hummus is silky smooth and the basil is evenly incorporated. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed. Using a mandolin, thinly slice the cucumber into even ribbons or rounds. Spread a generous layer of the basil hummus over the toasted sourdough. Arrange the sliced cucumber neatly over the hummus, layering it slightly for added texture. Top with crumbled feta, chopped walnuts and pomegranate seeds for a combination of creamy, crunchy and juicy elements. Finish with a light sprinkle of sumac and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil. Serve immediately while the toast is crisp. {{/usCountry}}

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