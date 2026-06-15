Craving a fuss-free bowl of comfort food? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's creamy one pot pasta recipe that is super easy
Some days all you crave is a steaming bowl of pasta that takes minutes to whip up and does not require a lot of cleanup later on. Here's the perfect recipe!
After a long day at work, there are evenings when the last thing you want to do is spend hours in the kitchen. All you crave is a steaming bowl of comfort food that comes together quickly, requires minimal effort and still delivers on both flavour and nutrition. This is where one-pot meals truly shine. Not only do they simplify the cooking process, but they also mean fewer utensils to wash afterwards – a welcome bonus when you're already exhausted. If you're looking for a satisfying meal that ticks all these boxes, here’s the perfect recipe for you.
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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a quick and fuss-free one-pot pasta recipe that is perfect for busy days when you want a comforting homemade meal without spending hours in the kitchen. Requiring minimal effort and fewer utensils, this easy recipe also means less cleaning up afterwards, making it perfect for days when you’re already exhausted.
In an Instagram video shared on June 14, the chef highlights, “Kuch recipes ka best part yeh hota hai ki usse banane ke baad sink mein bartan bhi kam hote hain (The best part about some recipes is that they leave you with fewer dishes to wash afterwards). This One Pot Pasta is creamy, comforting and exactly the kind of meal busy days need.”
Check out the full recipe below:
Ingredients
- 1½ cup penne pasta
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 tbsp garlic, chopped
- 4 to 5 button mushrooms, quartered
- 1 small yellow zucchini, cut into triangles
- 1 cup tomato puree
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp dried mixed herbs
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 medium green capsicum, seeded and cut into triangles
- 4 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 tbsp butter
- Fresh basil sprig for garnish
Method
- Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, and sauté for two to three minutes until the onion becomes soft and translucent.
- Add the mushrooms and zucchini to the pan. Stir well and cook for a few minutes until the vegetables begin to soften and release their moisture.
- Pour in the tomato puree and add the salt, dried mixed herbs and penne pasta. Mix everything thoroughly so that the pasta is evenly coated with the sauce and seasonings.
- Add the sugar and 2 cups of hot water, stirring well to combine. Cover the pan with a lid and cook on medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the pasta is tender and has absorbed most of the liquid.
- Once the pasta is cooked, add the green capsicum, cherry tomatoes and butter. Toss gently until the vegetables are slightly softened and the butter has melted into the sauce.
- Transfer the pasta to a serving plate or bowl. Garnish with a fresh basil sprig and serve hot.
Check out the full recipe below:
Ingredients
- 1½ cup penne pasta
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 tbsp garlic, chopped
- 4 to 5 button mushrooms, quartered
- 1 small yellow zucchini, cut into triangles
- 1 cup tomato puree
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp dried mixed herbs
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 medium green capsicum, seeded and cut into triangles
- 4 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 tbsp butter
- Fresh basil sprig for garnish
Method
- Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, and sauté for two to three minutes until the onion becomes soft and translucent.
- Add the mushrooms and zucchini to the pan. Stir well and cook for a few minutes until the vegetables begin to soften and release their moisture.
- Pour in the tomato puree and add the salt, dried mixed herbs and penne pasta. Mix everything thoroughly so that the pasta is evenly coated with the sauce and seasonings.
- Add the sugar and 2 cups of hot water, stirring well to combine. Cover the pan with a lid and cook on medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the pasta is tender and has absorbed most of the liquid.
- Once the pasta is cooked, add the green capsicum, cherry tomatoes and butter. Toss gently until the vegetables are slightly softened and the butter has melted into the sauce.
- Transfer the pasta to a serving plate or bowl. Garnish with a fresh basil sprig and serve hot.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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