Craving a quick but filling snack? Chef Ranveer Brar shares his recipe for Bombay masala sandwich

Irrespective of whether one considers themselves a foodie, snacks are something that is usually liked by all. And we often find ourselves looking for a snack that is not just tasty, but also filling.

Ranveer Brar's Bombay masala sandwich can be made in around 25 minutes.(@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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In such situations, sandwiches are a great fit. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his recipe for Bombay masala sandwich, which rivals the club sandwich in taste, but is closer to the heart of the common desi folks.

The dish can be prepared in approximately 25 minutes. Detailed instructions for making are presented as follows.

Ingredients for Bombay masala sandwich

For potato masala

1 tbsp Oil

1 tsp Mustard seeds

1 sprig Curry leaves

2-4 Potato, boiled

¼ tsp Asafoetida (hing)

½ tsp Turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2 Green chilli, chopped

¼ cup Coriander leaves, chopped

¼ cup Green peas, boiled

For green chutney

½ inch Ginger, peeled, sliced

2 Green chilli

½ cup Coriander leaves

¼ cup Mint leaves

2-4 Ice cube

Water as required

Salt to taste

1 tsp Chaat masala

Other ingredients

4 Bread slices

Butter as required

1 Capsicum, sliced

1 Tomato, sliced

1 Onion, sliced

2 Cheese slices

1 Beetroot, boiled, sliced

Chaat masala

Cumin powder

Salt to taste

Cheese, grated

Sev

For serving

Tomato ketchup

Green chutney

Method of preparation

For potato masala

Heat oil in a nonstick pan, add mustard seeds and curry leaves, and let them splutter. Add boiled potato and mash well. Add asafoetida (hing), turmeric powder and salt to taste and mix everything well and cook for a few minutes. Add chopped green chilli, coriander leaves, and green peas, mix well and cook for another 2 minutes. Once it's done, transfer it to a bowl.

For green chutney

In a grinder jar, add ginger, green chilli, coriander leaves, mint leaves, ice cubes and water as required. Grind it into a smooth paste. Transfer it into a bowl, add salt to taste, chaat masala and mix well.

For sandwich

Spread butter evenly on the bread slices. Now spread the coriander chutney. Spread the potato masala filling on the bread slices. Place the slices of onion, tomato, capsicum, and beetroot. Sprinkle a pinch of chaat masala, salt to taste and roasted cumin powder. Place the cheese slice on top. Cover with the slices on which we have spread the butter and chutney. In a preheated grill pan. Grease it with some butter and place the sandwiches. Toast the sandwiches from both sides till crisp and golden. Remove from the grill pan and spread some green chutney, grated cheese, and sev on top of the sandwiches. Cut into halves and serve with tomato ketchup and coriander chutney.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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