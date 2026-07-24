Craving something indulgent? Try this nutritionist-approved chicken ghee roast recipe with 39 g protein per serving

There are days when only a rich, restaurant-style meal will do – the kind that's packed with bold flavours, feels like a celebration and turns an ordinary evening into something special. But treating yourself doesn't have to mean scrolling through food delivery apps or putting your nutrition goals on hold. With the right recipe and a little patience, you can recreate indulgent classics in your own kitchen, complete with all the flavour and satisfaction, while still keeping calories and protein in check.

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Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for sharing flavour-packed, calorie-counted recipes on social media, has shared her take on chicken ghee roast – a rich, spicy South Indian classic that delivers an impressive 39 grams of protein per serving. In an Instagram video shared on July 11, the chef explains, “Fell in love with Ghee Roast the first time I tried it while studying in Manipal - I’ll never get bored of it, be it chicken, prawn or paneer ghee roast. Fiery chillies, freshly roasted spices, juicy chicken – all cooked down in ghee until the masala turns glossy and clings to every single piece. There are multiple variations of this recipe – but this one is my favourite.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 4) For the marinade 1 kg bone-in chicken

150 g curd or Greek yoghurt

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

⅓ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp black pepper powder

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp ghee

Salt, to taste For the masala paste 6 to 7 Byadgi dried red chillies

4 to 5 Kashmiri dried red chillies (or any dried red chillies)

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp black peppercorns

1 tbsp cumin seeds

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

3 to 4 garlic cloves

10 g tamarind

Warm water, as required For the ghee roast 2 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp split cashews (optional)

2 sprigs curry leaves

2 medium onions (about 300 g), thinly sliced

Jaggery or sugar, to taste

Salt, to taste

Slit green chillies, for garnish

Fresh curry leaves, for garnish Method In a large bowl, combine the curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, black pepper, lemon juice, ghee and salt. Coat the chicken well with the marinade and refrigerate for at least one hour. Heat a pan over a low flame and dry roast the dried red chillies until fragrant. Transfer to a plate. In the same pan, dry roast the coriander seeds, black peppercorns, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and garlic cloves until aromatic. Blend the roasted chillies, spices, garlic and tamarind with a little warm water to form a smooth masala paste. Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan or kadai. Add the curry leaves and cashews (if using) and cook until the cashews turn lightly golden. Add the sliced onions and sauté until softened and lightly golden. Stir in the prepared masala paste along with a splash of water. Cook for two to three minutes until the raw aroma disappears. Add the marinated chicken along with any remaining marinade. Season with jaggery (or sugar) and adjust the salt to taste. Mix well, cover and cook over a low flame for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the ghee begins to separate from the masala. Garnish with slit green chillies and fresh curry leaves. Serve hot with neer dosa, parathas or steamed rice. Approx nutrition per serving (without cashew) Calories: 435 kcal (~446 kcal with cashew)

Protein: 39 g

Fat: 22 g

Carbohydrate: 20 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 4) For the marinade 1 kg bone-in chicken

150 g curd or Greek yoghurt

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

⅓ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp black pepper powder

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp ghee

Salt, to taste For the masala paste 6 to 7 Byadgi dried red chillies

4 to 5 Kashmiri dried red chillies (or any dried red chillies)

2 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp black peppercorns

1 tbsp cumin seeds

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

3 to 4 garlic cloves

10 g tamarind

Warm water, as required For the ghee roast 2 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp split cashews (optional)

2 sprigs curry leaves

2 medium onions (about 300 g), thinly sliced

Jaggery or sugar, to taste

Salt, to taste

Slit green chillies, for garnish

Fresh curry leaves, for garnish Method In a large bowl, combine the curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, black pepper, lemon juice, ghee and salt. Coat the chicken well with the marinade and refrigerate for at least one hour. Heat a pan over a low flame and dry roast the dried red chillies until fragrant. Transfer to a plate. In the same pan, dry roast the coriander seeds, black peppercorns, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and garlic cloves until aromatic. Blend the roasted chillies, spices, garlic and tamarind with a little warm water to form a smooth masala paste. Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan or kadai. Add the curry leaves and cashews (if using) and cook until the cashews turn lightly golden. Add the sliced onions and sauté until softened and lightly golden. Stir in the prepared masala paste along with a splash of water. Cook for two to three minutes until the raw aroma disappears. Add the marinated chicken along with any remaining marinade. Season with jaggery (or sugar) and adjust the salt to taste. Mix well, cover and cook over a low flame for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the ghee begins to separate from the masala. Garnish with slit green chillies and fresh curry leaves. Serve hot with neer dosa, parathas or steamed rice. Approx nutrition per serving (without cashew) Calories: 435 kcal (~446 kcal with cashew)

Protein: 39 g

Fat: 22 g

Carbohydrate: 20 g {{/usCountry}}

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