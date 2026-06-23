Craving your mom's homemade meals? Try chef Kunal Kapur's simple home-style aloo gobhi recipe seasoned with nostalgia

There are some evenings when all you want is a plate of your mum's homemade comfort food – the kind that instantly lifts your mood and makes you feel at home. But for many people living away from their parents, those familiar flavours are often missed the most. However, sometimes the best way to satisfy that craving is to recreate the dish yourself. And with the right recipe, you might just surprise yourself with a version that's every bit as comforting – if not even better than you imagined.

Read more to know all about the Indian recipe.(Pinterest)

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur has shared his recipe for spicy, home-style aloo gobhi that tastes just like the comforting meals many of us grew up eating. Packed with simple ingredients and nostalgic flavours, this humble sabzi is the kind of dish that instantly reminds you of your mum's cooking. The best part? You can recreate it in your own kitchen by following his easy step-by-step method.

In an Instagram video shared on June 22, the chef wrote, “There is nothing quite like the comfort of a perfectly made, homely aloo gobhi. It’s the ultimate comfort food that brings back memories of family lunches and Maa ke haath ka khaana (mom’s homemade food). No fancy ingredients, just pure flavours and simple spices done right.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below: Ingredients 2 potatoes, large

1 cauliflower, large

1 tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric

5 tbsp mustard oil

½ tsp asafoetida (hing)

1 tsp cumin

1 tbsp ginger, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

½ cup onion, chopped

1 cup tomatoes, chopped

Salt to taste

¾ tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp red chilli powder

1½ tbsp coriander powder

A dash of water

1 tsp chaat masala

A pinch of garam masala

A large pinch of kasoori methi

A handful of coriander, chopped Method Cut the cauliflower into medium-to-large florets and chop the potatoes slightly smaller than the florets. Keep the quantity of potatoes and cauliflower equal. Save the tender inner part of the cauliflower stalk instead of discarding it. Soak the cauliflower in water with salt and a pinch of turmeric for a few minutes, then rinse. Heat mustard oil in a pan. Add a pinch of hing, cumin seeds, chopped ginger, green chillies, and finely chopped onions. Sauté until the onions turn light golden brown. Add chopped tomatoes, using roughly twice the amount of tomatoes as onions. Season with salt and cook on high heat for three to four minutes until the tomatoes soften. Do not make a smooth paste. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and coriander powder. Sauté the spices for about a minute. Add the potatoes first and cook them in the masala for around 5 minutes. Lower the heat, sprinkle a little water, cover, and cook until they are partially done. Add the cauliflower directly after draining the water. Gently toss the florets with the masala using a lift-and-fold motion so they remain intact. Add another splash of water, cover the pan, and cook until the cauliflower is tender and the vegetables are cooked through. Finish with chaat masala, a little garam masala, and crushed kasuri methi. Mix gently. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander, switch off the heat, and serve hot with roti or paratha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below: Ingredients 2 potatoes, large

1 cauliflower, large

1 tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric

5 tbsp mustard oil

½ tsp asafoetida (hing)

1 tsp cumin

1 tbsp ginger, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

½ cup onion, chopped

1 cup tomatoes, chopped

Salt to taste

¾ tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp red chilli powder

1½ tbsp coriander powder

A dash of water

1 tsp chaat masala

A pinch of garam masala

A large pinch of kasoori methi

A handful of coriander, chopped Method Cut the cauliflower into medium-to-large florets and chop the potatoes slightly smaller than the florets. Keep the quantity of potatoes and cauliflower equal. Save the tender inner part of the cauliflower stalk instead of discarding it. Soak the cauliflower in water with salt and a pinch of turmeric for a few minutes, then rinse. Heat mustard oil in a pan. Add a pinch of hing, cumin seeds, chopped ginger, green chillies, and finely chopped onions. Sauté until the onions turn light golden brown. Add chopped tomatoes, using roughly twice the amount of tomatoes as onions. Season with salt and cook on high heat for three to four minutes until the tomatoes soften. Do not make a smooth paste. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and coriander powder. Sauté the spices for about a minute. Add the potatoes first and cook them in the masala for around 5 minutes. Lower the heat, sprinkle a little water, cover, and cook until they are partially done. Add the cauliflower directly after draining the water. Gently toss the florets with the masala using a lift-and-fold motion so they remain intact. Add another splash of water, cover the pan, and cook until the cauliflower is tender and the vegetables are cooked through. Finish with chaat masala, a little garam masala, and crushed kasuri methi. Mix gently. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander, switch off the heat, and serve hot with roti or paratha. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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