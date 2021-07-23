Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Creamy, delicious Lahori Malai Kofta proves flavours know no borders

Chef Ranveer Brar shared the recipe for Lahori Malai Kofta and expressed, "Food knows no boundaries...only cuisines that keep changing from region to region and each one, a new topic of discovery."
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Malai Kofta(Chef Ranveer Brar)

They say there is no love greater than the love of food, and while people may stick to borders, food and culture will always have global appeal. This recipe for Lahori Malai Kofta by chef Ranveer Brar is a perfect example of this, the chef shared the recipe with the caption, "Food knows no boundaries...only cuisines that keep changing from region to region and each one, a new topic of discovery." Check it out:

Ingredients

1 Medium Potato, boiled and grated

150 gms Paneer, grated

50 gms Mawa

Salt to taste

½ tsp Black Pepper Powder

½ inch-Ginger, grated

A pinch of Baking Soda

1 tbsp Corn Flour

Oil for deep frying

Kofta Filling

¼ cup Dry fruits, chopped

Salt to taste

½ tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

½ tsp Cardamom Powder

For Gravy

2 tbsp Ghee

2 tbsp Oil

2 Bay leaf

3-4 Cardamom pods

6-8 Black Peppercorns

½ tbsp Cumin Seeds

2 medium Onions, sliced

1 tbsp Coriander Powder

1 tbsp Red Chilli Powder

½ tsp Turmeric Powder

1 inch-Ginger, coarsely grounded

3-4 Garlic Cloves, coarsely grounded

2 medium Tomatoes, chopped

½ cup Cashew nuts

1 tbsp Ghee

1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

Method to process

For the Koftas

In a mixing bowl, grate potatoes, paneer and mawa. Add salt, black pepper, baking soda and grated ginger. Now add refined flour for binding.

For the filling, in a mixing bowl, add dry fruits, cardamom powder and very little kofta mixture for binding.

Now take the kofta mixture and prick a hole for the filling. Fill in the dry fruits mixture and make a small lemon sized balls.

Deep fry the koftas and cook on low flame till golden brown in colour.

Drain the koftas in an absorbent paper. Keep aside for further use.

For the Gravy

In a kadhai, add ghee and oil.

Then add bay leaf, black peppercorns, cardamom pods and cumin seeds. Cook till cumin seeds start to splutter.

Now add onion and cook till translucent.

Then add coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder and ginger garlic, mix well.

Add tomatoes and cook till soft. Add cashew nuts and mix well.

Once everything’s cooked through, turn off the flame and let the mixture cool down.

Once cold, grind the mixture into a fine paste.

Strain the tomato puree through a strainer.

Take a kadhai, add ghee and oil.

Once hot, add red chilli powder, kasuri methi and tomato puree, mix well.

Cook the puree until raw smell goes off.

Serve the koftas in a plate and then pour tomato puree on top.

Garnish with fresh cream. Serve hot with roti, naan or paratha of your choice.

