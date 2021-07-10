Check out this crispy Fried Chicken recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar

Put a coat of batter, seasoning and breadcrumbs on absolutely anything and throw it in the fryer, and even the most difficult to eat vegetable like broccoli can turn into a dream. And fried chicken is the absolute best way to eat chicken if you wish to eat without having to use many dishes, cutlery or really get your hands dirty, save for that delicious chicken grease that will coat your hands after you've gulped down a few pieces of the fried treat.

This Fried Chicken recipe by chef Ranveer Brar is perfect to spruce up your weekend meals and plans adding a dash of flavour with simple flavours including hot sauce, paprika, garlic and onion. Using chicken with skin is best as it will get crispy on the outside and the layer of fat will melt and make for a juicy piece of chicken within. Check it out:

Fried Chicken Ingredients

Brining

1 Whole Chicken with skin

Salt to taste

Buttermilk, as required

1 tbsp Hot Sauce

Refine Flour coating

2 cups Refined Flour

2 tsp Paprika powder

2 tsp Garlic powder

2 tsp Onion powder

Salt to taste

2 tsp White Pepper powder

Marinated Chicken pieces

Egg Wash

5 Whole Eggs

1 tsp Paprika powder

1 tsp Garlic powder

1 tsp Onion powder

1 tsp White Pepper powder

Salt to taste

Final Coating

2 cups Refined Flour

Salt to taste

Oil for deep frying

Method For Brining

• In a mixing bowl, add chicken pieces, buttermilk, salt and hot sauce.

• Mix well and keep for 4-6 hours in the refrigerator.

For Refined Flour Coating

• In a mixing bowl, add refined flour, paprika powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, white pepper and marinated chicken pieces. Coat everything well.

• Shake off the excess flour. Remove them on a wire rack/cooling rack to avoid from sticking. Keep aside for further use.

Egg Wash

• In a mixing bowl, add eggs, paprika powder, garlic powder, onion powder, white pepper powder and salt.

• Add coated chicken and mix well. Keep aside for further use.

Final Coating

• In a paper bag or a lid box, add chicken and shake well for the coating.

• Once done shake off the excess flour and keep on a wire rack.

• Heat oil for deep frying. Add chicken pieces and fry till half done.

• Drain them on a kitchen paper towel.

• Double fry them until golden brown and crisp.

• Drain on a kitchen paper towel to remove excess oil.

• Serve hot with choice of sauce.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter