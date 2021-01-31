Dessert for breakfast? Try this chiapod with peach recipe and thank us later

If there is one food item which is very versatile, it has to be chia seed which add dollops of health benefits to breakfast and desserts. If you too get hearts in eyes like us at the mere thought of dessert for breakfast, here’s a superfood recipe of chiapod with peach to prepare in advance and give a delicious and fresh start to the new week ahead.

It is advised to make to make the chia mixture in advance, probably a night before, to let it stiffen since it takes on a kind of jelly-like layer when moisture is added to it. This gives them a nice creamy texture hence, the mixture should set in the refrigerator for at least an hour before use.

Ingredients (for 2 pods):

200 grams of sugar-free coconut yogurt (or another sugar-free, vegetable yogurt of your choice is also possible)

2 ripe peaches, peeled and cut into pieces

6 tablespoons of chia seeds

2 cups of sugar-free coconut milk (about 400 ml. Another sugar-free, vegetable milk is of course also possible)

Method:

Put the chia seeds in a bowl and add the vegetable milk. Stir well. You will see that the chia will immediately start absorbing the moisture. Place the mixture covered in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

When the mixture is chilled and set, stir it gently, if the mixture is very stiff and you prefer it slightly softer, you can always add a little extra vegetable milk and stir through.

Divide the chia mixture over 2 glasses (or more, depending on how big you want the chiapods!) and place a layer of peach on top. Divide the vegetable yogurt on top and your chiapods are ready!

(Recipe: Vere Witbraad, Instagram/@ vere_nofussjustfood)

Benefits:

Loaded with cell-protecting antioxidants, chia seeds deliver a massive amount of nutrients with very few calories and are a good source of minerals like calcium. They help prevent constipation by providing insoluble fibre, which along with the protein content helps one to lose weight.

On the other hand, peaches too are packed with nutrients and antioxidants and aid digestion. They are easy to add to the diet given they are widely available and help reduce allergy symptoms, protect the body’s skin, improves heart health and even prevents certain types of cancer.

