Recipe: Paint your Friday ruby red with these tantalising raspberry tartlets

Our passion for desserts has only grown stronger in the Covid-19 lockdown courtesy hours of idling at home that became our base for work and play this past year. While we are still polishing our kitchen skills as the trending hobby, here’s a recipe of raspberry tartlets that is sure to whip up your Friday with power, energy and vitality.

All those looking to sink their teeth into the goodness of nutrition this weekend should try these tantalising ruby red raspberry tartlets that are soft, delicate and sweet enough to lift up your mood in a jiffy. We promise they will paint your Friday ruby red with love.

Ingredients for pastry crust ⁣

160g all purpose flour ⁣

30g cornstarch ⁣

30g almond flour ⁣

80g powdered sugar ⁣

90g dairy free butter , cold & cubed ⁣

1 tsp vanilla extract ⁣

1 1/2 tbsp almond milk

Ingredients for filling ⁣⁣

200g raspberries ⁣⁣

1/4 cup lemon juice *60g ⁣⁣

1/4 cup maple syrup or sugar of choice (adjust to taste) ⁣⁣

Zest of 1 lemon⁣⁣

2 tbsp cornstarch, dissolved in 2 tbsp water ⁣

1/2 tsp agar agar powder ⁣⁣

Method for making crust

Preheat oven to 180c. In a food processor, add crust ingredients pulse until a dough ball forms. Refrigerate the dough for at least 10 minutes. Roll out the chilled dough, cut the pieces using a tart ring and assemble. Then cut out the strips. Lift the strips and place them on the inside of each tart ring. Bake at 180c for 15-18 minutes. Allow to cool completely.⁣⁣⁣⁣

Method for making filling ⁣⁣

Add the raspberries, lemon juice, lemon zest into a saucepan, cook on a medium heat. Mash the berries as they begin to heat up. Add agar powder and cook until dissolved. Whisk in maple syrup and dissolved cornstarch continue to simmer for 1 minute. Strain mixture through a fine mesh sieve *optional. Fill crust with raspberry filling and refrigerate until set. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Instagram/chef.midox)

Benefits:

Apart from being a very good source of fiber and high in antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress, raspberries are low in calories but boast many nutrients. Their consumption helps reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other illnesses due to their antioxidant content.

They may positively impact blood sugar, improve arthritis, aid in weight loss and may also combat ageing. Though raspberries are best to eat after purchasing, they can also be frozen and enjoyed at any time of year with same healthy option.

