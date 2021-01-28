Recipe: In a mood for dessert? Try crisp and crunchy apple spice blondie bars
- If you are a blondie lover, check out this easy dessert recipe of mouthwatering apple spice blondie bars that are loaded with fresh apples, cinnamon and nutmeg in each bite
Ask us what Fall dreams are made of and we will quip apple blondies! Their gorgeous crackly tops at room temperature or with a heavy drizzle of rich caramel sauce is enough to teleport us to a unicorn island and since we are forever craving desserts, we dug up a simple recipe to make crisp and crunchy apple spice blondie bars at home.
Loaded with fresh apples, cinnamon and nutmeg in each bite, apple spice blondie bars are too mouthwatering to resist. If you are a blondie lover, check out this easy dessert recipe and thank us later.
Ingredients:
2 apples
1 cup almond flour
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/3 cup maple syrup
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1/4 cup coconut oil
1/3 cup cassava flour
3 tbs coconut sugar
2 eggs
1/ tsp baking soda
1 tbs vanilla
Method:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all the wet bread ingredients together in a large bowl. Add dry ingredients in until combined + chopped apples. Add bread batter to grease square tray. Bake for 25 minutes. Serve warm.
(Recipe: Instagram/ lifebygabb)
Benefits:
Filled with pieces of real apple pie filling, these sweet, dense and fudgy, and apple spice blondie bars are also breakfast-approved apart from serving as a sweet and delicious dessert. Also, apples have impressive health benefits from being nutritious to being a good source of fiber and vitamin C.
High in fiber and water, apples may be good for weight loss and have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, lower risk of cancer, promote good gut bacteria and help protect lungs from oxidative damage which helps fight asthma.
Apples may positively affect bone health and even mental health. Remember, an apple a day keeps the doctor away.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Let soft and chewy oatmeal choc chip cookies be your new comfort food
- Drooling at the thought of soft cookies with flakey oats and chocolate chips? Here’s a super simple recipe to bake your own oatmeal choc chip cookies and sink your teeth into their chewy texture to brush aside mid-week blues with these health benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu eats kadha prasad on last day of Rashmi Rocket shoot: Easy recipe
- Taapsee Pannu has been training really hard for her film Rashmi Rocket and on the night before the last day of shoot, the actor celebrated her journey with delicious aate ka halwa. Here's how you can also make it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Interesting recipes to try out on this R-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Hush comfort food cravings with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese
- A bowl of cauliflower-based alfredo with macaroni and cheese or caulifredo mac n’ cheese makes the best couch companion and you’ll agree too once you try this velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon bakes rainbow cake for son's first birthday, simple recipe
- Lisa Haydon recently baked a rainbow cake at home and shared snippets with her followers. The clips made us crave for a cake and we are sure that after looking at these videos, you will want to gorge on one too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Here’s how to make scallion pancakes or the Chinese sibling of naan
- Are you a vegan who is craving some naan? Try these crispy, flaky and aromatic scallion pancakes instead. Recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maggi pakode? Why not. Check this lip-smacking recipe of the tea-time delicacy
- Keep your regular onion or paneer pakoda for monsoons and try this appetizing Maggi pakode recipe to treat your taste buds and warm your soul during winter evening tea-time with fam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Peanut butter-chocolate fix shake is a much deserved post workout snack
- If you are looking to tame those sugar cravings with a healthy snack between meals that aides in weight loss, check out this recipe of peanut butter and chocolate fix shake that makes for a perfect dose of self care to fuel your tired muscles after workout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Trying to cut out added sugars? Let date balls tame your sweet cravings
- Date amid lockdown? Why not! Except, it’s sweeter, healthier, doesn't give you anxiety and one that even your parents will not refuse. Don’t believe us? Check out this winter special recipe of coconut date balls that only require four ingredients and thank us later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone loves to bake cookies, here's how you can also make them
- In a recent Instagram story, Deepika Padukone shared that she is more fond of baking than cooking and she loves to bake cookies the most. So today, we are going to share with you a simple recipe of chocolate chip cookies that will melt in your mouth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Make this easy and healthy citrus shrimp salad in under 30 minutes
- Have absolutely nothing planned to cook? Don’t concede defeat nor reach for a bowl of some cereal and milk or takeaway. Instead, let this simple and easy citrus shrimp salad recipe speak to you which is packed with health benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Tick nutrition with this chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal
- Chocolates with strawberries make us go weak in the knees every single time and you’d be lying if you don’t agree. How about binging on them without guilt while adding some health benefits? Check out this nutritious breakfast recipe of chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal and thank us later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: These warm Nutella fingers are perfect to go with your evening coffee
- Want to know a quick and easy way to bring a smile to the breakfast table or evening coffee break this winter? Prep up some warm Nutella fingers with the help of this 3 ingredient recipe which promises a chocolate taste in every bite and that is all we need to brush aside Monday blues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: These chilli roasted chickpeas are sure to tantalize your taste buds
- Move over the regular chilli chicken or chilli paneer and check out this recipe of chilli roasted chickpeas that serve as a perfect snack, along with a meal or a topping for a soup or salad and will surely boost your Monday energy the right kick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Prepare vegan gluten-free banana pancakes in less than 20 minutes
- Looking to give gluten the hook? Check out this delicious vegan recipe that preps up super fluffy and light banana pancakes which are golden and crisp on the outside and will make you forget you ever missed gluten
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox