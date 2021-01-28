IND USA
Recipe: In a mood for dessert? Try crisp and crunchy apple spice blondie bars

  • If you are a blondie lover, check out this easy dessert recipe of mouthwatering apple spice blondie bars that are loaded with fresh apples, cinnamon and nutmeg in each bite
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:37 AM IST

Ask us what Fall dreams are made of and we will quip apple blondies! Their gorgeous crackly tops at room temperature or with a heavy drizzle of rich caramel sauce is enough to teleport us to a unicorn island and since we are forever craving desserts, we dug up a simple recipe to make crisp and crunchy apple spice blondie bars at home.

Loaded with fresh apples, cinnamon and nutmeg in each bite, apple spice blondie bars are too mouthwatering to resist. If you are a blondie lover, check out this easy dessert recipe and thank us later.

Ingredients:

2 apples

1 cup almond flour

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/3 cup cassava flour

3 tbs coconut sugar

2 eggs

1/ tsp baking soda

1 tbs vanilla

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all the wet bread ingredients together in a large bowl. Add dry ingredients in until combined + chopped apples. Add bread batter to grease square tray. Bake for 25 minutes. Serve warm.

(Recipe: Instagram/ lifebygabb)

Benefits:

Filled with pieces of real apple pie filling, these sweet, dense and fudgy, and apple spice blondie bars are also breakfast-approved apart from serving as a sweet and delicious dessert. Also, apples have impressive health benefits from being nutritious to being a good source of fiber and vitamin C.

High in fiber and water, apples may be good for weight loss and have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, lower risk of cancer, promote good gut bacteria and help protect lungs from oxidative damage which helps fight asthma.

Apples may positively affect bone health and even mental health. Remember, an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

