Diwali 2025: 4 vegan treats to add to your festive menu for guilt-free indulgence

Diwali 2025: As homes are decking up for decorations, kitchens are also preparing for grand Diwali feasts, whether it is for evening parties or afternoon brunches. With Diwali coming closer by the day, the excitement of last-minute touches is quite palpable. Those who are hosting parties are setting the menu and taking care of all the necessities, whether it is experimenting, improvising or sneaking in trial taste-tests as they go, trying to visualise how it's about to come together. Prepare your snacks at home this Diwali, the vegan way. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

For this year's festive spread, vegan snacks are coming to the forefront, such as interesting spins on traditional sweets or high-end gourmet-like treats. But all of them promise gastronomic fervour, while being cruelty-free.

We have curated 4 chef-approved snack recipes that are vegan, which you can add to the menu, ensuring every guest feels welcome, regardless of their dietary restrictions.

1. Besan ladoo rochers

Recipe by: Pooja Masurkar, founding chef and culinary innovator at Pause in Mumbai

Besan ladoo rocher is a fun twist on your traditional sweet. (Picture credit: Pooja Masurkar)

A. Besan ladoo base-

Ingredients:

Besan (chickpea flour) – 60 g

Khandsari sugar – 40 g

Water – 50 g

Cashew butter – 20 g

Cardamom powder – ⅛ tsp (a pinch)

Nutmeg powder – ¼ tsp

Vegan butter – 10 g

Method:

Roast besan slowly until dark golden brown and nutty.

In a separate pan, heat sugar and water until the sugar melts completely.

Combine the syrup and vegan butter with the roasted besan.

Add cashew butter and spices, mixing well until smooth and cohesive.

After resting (4 hours or overnight), portion into ~20 g balls.

Place a hazelnut in the centre of each, roll smooth, cling-wrap, and freeze for an hour before glazing.

B. Chocolate glaze-

Ingredients:

Dark chocolate (70%) – 80 g

Neutral oil – 10 g

Cocoa butter – 20 g

Pinch of salt

Roasted chopped hazelnuts – 50 g

Method:

Melt the chocolate and cocoa butter gently.

Stir in oil and salt until smooth and glossy.

Mix in the roasted hazelnuts.

Temper before coating — bring the chocolate to the perfect shine and snap by cooling and gently reheating it to ~31°C.

Finishing touch:

Once glazed, let the Rochers set until the chocolate firms up and catches the light with a soft sheen.

2. Vegan dark chocolate mousse

Recipe by Chef Shreyas Bhat, culinary director at Gaia in Bangalore

Vegan dark chocolate mousse has rich, evocative flavours. (Picture credit: Shreyas Bhat)

Ingredients:

Silken tofu - 200g

Soy milk - 50g

Vegan dark chocolate - 200g

Brown sugar - 50g (optional)

Method:

Blend the tofu and soy milk in a blender till smooth with the brown sugar

Melt the dark chocolate in a microwave or on a hot water bath.

Add the melted chocolate to the blender with the beaten tofu and blend till smooth.

Pour the mixture into your choice of moulds or into an airtight container and refrigerate overnight.

Serve with a sprinkle of sea salt, extra virgin olive oil, roasted pistachios, macerated figs and a berry coulis.

3. Coconut pudding with blueberry compote, salted crunch and rose cookie

Recipe by Chef Karan Upmanyu, Chef and Partner of ParTTwo in Bangalore

Add the tarty flavours of blueberry to coconut in this pudding!(Picture credit: Generated by Gemini for visual reference)

Ingredients:

Coconut Pudding

Coconut Milk – 400 g

Coconut Water – 350 g

Coconut Cream – 200 g

Lemon Zest – 20 g

Kaffir Lime Leaves – 10 g

Lemongrass – 10 g

Galangal – 3 g

Agar-Agar – 4 g

Tender Coconut Flesh (chopped) – 300 g

Blueberry Compote (or any berries of choice)

Blueberries – 440 g

Kaffir Lime – 6 g

Brown Sugar – 60 g

Orange Zest – 4 g

Lemon Juice – 4 g

Sherry Vinegar – 10 g (substitute any fruit vinegar)

Salted Coconut Crunch

Sugar – 250 g

Flour – 250 g

Fresh Toasted Coconut – 250 g

Coconut Oil – 250 g

Salt – 8 g

Rose Cookie (Easily available at hot chip shops or bakeries)

Rice Flour (fine) – 166 g

Sugar – 15 g

Coconut Milk – 30 g

Salt – 1 g

Oil – 2 g

Sesame Seeds – 3 g

Water – 5 g

Method:

A. Coconut pudding

In a saucepan, combine coconut milk, coconut water, and coconut cream.

Add lemon zest, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, and galangal. Gently bring to a simmer for 5–7 minutes to infuse flavours.

Strain the mixture to remove aromatics.

Return the infused liquid to the pot, add agar-agar, and whisk continuously over medium heat until dissolved (2–3 minutes).

Fold in the chopped tender coconut flesh.

Pour into serving bowls and refrigerate for 2–3 hours until set.

B. Blueberry compote

Combine blueberries, brown sugar, and sherry vinegar in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add citrus zest and lemon juice.

Cook gently until the berries break down and the mixture thickens to a jammy consistency (8–10 minutes).

Cool completely before using.

C. Salted coconut crunch

Preheat oven to 160°C.

In a bowl, combine flour, sugar, and salt. Mix in toasted coconut.

Add melted coconut oil and toss until evenly coated.

Spread on a parchment-lined baking tray.

Bake 15–20 minutes, stirring halfway, until golden brown and crisp.

Cool completely and store in an airtight container.

D. Rose cookie

Whisk all ingredients together in a bowl until smooth and lump-free; the batter should coat the back of a spoon.

Heat oil in a deep frying pan and preheat the rose cookie iron.

Dip the hot iron halfway into the batter, then immediately place it into hot oil.

Shake gently until the cookie separates and turns golden brown.

Drain on paper towels and cool completely.

To assemble

Top the set coconut pudding with a generous spoon of blueberry compote.

Sprinkle cooled salted coconut crunch over the top for texture.

Place a rose cookie delicately on top.

Optional garnish: Edible flowers, micro mint, or a drizzle of reduced blueberry syrup.

4. Vegan tres leches with rose petals and pistachios

Recipe by Chef Suresh Kumar, founder of Marseli in Bangalore



This nutty dish contains a tasty flavour profile. (Picture credit: Suresh Kumar)

Ingredients:

A. For the cake

1½ cups all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp cornstarch

¾ cup sugar

1 Tbsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

1 cup plant milk (almond, soy, or oat)

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

½ cup neutral oil (such as sunflower or canola)

1 tsp vanilla extract

B. For the soak (“three milks”)

½ cup vegan condensed milk (coconut-based or oat)

½ cup full-fat coconut milk or coconut cream

½ cup plant milk of choice

1 tsp rose water (optional but recommended)

C. For the topping

1 cup vegan whipped cream

2 Tbsp crushed pistachios

2 Tbsp edible rose petals

Method: