Don't let mango season end without trying Yasmin Karachiwala’s 3-ingredient laddu recipe: Sugar-free and high-protein

For Indians, summer is synonymous with one thing: mangoes. From refreshing aam panna to decadent aamras, the 'king of fruits' rules Indian households for a few glorious months every year. However, as July rolls around, mango season begins its inevitable fade. Also read | Tiramisu to cheesecake: Chef-approved mango desserts to try at home this summer

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala just dropped the ultimate guilt-free summer treat. (Instagram: Yasmin Karachiwala)

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Before the last of the seasonal batches disappear from the markets, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a guilt-free way to savour the fruit without wrecking your fitness goals.

This easy dessert recipe is a game changer

In a June 21 Instagram video, Yasmin — who has trained Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone — surprised actor Sophie Choudry in the gym with a plate of fresh mango laddus. Initially hesitant, Sophie can be heard listing her dietary restrictions in the video, explaining, "I can't do dairy, I can't do gluten, sugar-free..."

Yasmin reassured her, noting that the recipe uses lactose-free Greek yoghurt, making it a gut-friendly, diet-conscious snack. After taking a bite, Sophie said, “Oh my God, so good!”

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{{^usCountry}} Craving sweets while maintaining a strict diet is a challenge most fitness enthusiasts face. Yasmin’s recipe proves that satisfying a sweet tooth doesn't require loaded sugars or heavy fats. What makes these mango laddus stand out is how incredibly quick and easy they are to prepare. With no cooking or elaborate baking required, it takes just a few minutes preparation to chop, mix, and roll the ingredients, then let them set in the refrigerator. Yasmin's mango laddu recipe with just 3 ingredients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Craving sweets while maintaining a strict diet is a challenge most fitness enthusiasts face. Yasmin’s recipe proves that satisfying a sweet tooth doesn't require loaded sugars or heavy fats. What makes these mango laddus stand out is how incredibly quick and easy they are to prepare. With no cooking or elaborate baking required, it takes just a few minutes preparation to chop, mix, and roll the ingredients, then let them set in the refrigerator. Yasmin's mango laddu recipe with just 3 ingredients {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients:



⦿ 2 cups of fresh mango: Packed with sweetness and naturally rich in vitamin C, she shared.

⦿ 1 cup of shredded coconut: Yasmin highlighted this provides healthy dietary fats, fibre, and an authentic laddu texture.

⦿ 2 tablespoons of Greek yoghurt: Yasmin used skyr, which was high in protein, lactose-free, and highly gut-friendly.

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Method:

⦿ In a bowl, combine the chopped mangoes, shredded coconut, and Greek yoghurt.

⦿ Mix the ingredients well until they form a cohesive mixture, then shape them into bite-sized balls (laddus).

⦿ Roll or sprinkle the outside of the laddus with a little extra shredded coconut for that classic finish.

⦿ Refrigerate the laddus for two hours to allow them to set firmly. Serve chilled and enjoy.

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The perfect fit for a busy lifestyle

Traditional Indian sweets often require hours of stirring over a hot stove with heavy doses of ghee and refined sugar. In contrast, this modern twist requires you to simply mix the chopped mangoes, shredded coconut, and yoghurt together, shape them into rounds, and coat them with a bit more coconut. After refrigerating for two hours to set, they are ready to serve.

If you are looking for a quick, high-protein, and refreshing dessert to wrap up the summer season, this zero-guilt mango laddu might just be the perfect kitchen experiment to try this week.

As Yasmin shared in her caption: "When mango meets ladoo, you don’t ask too many questions. You just make it and enjoy it. Quick, easy and made with just three ingredients… refrigerate for two hours to set it and enjoy!! Don’t let mango season end without trying this!"

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