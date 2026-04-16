Desserts get a mango twist

Traditional Indian sweets, be it the popular Motichoor laddoo or Kaju Katli and Cham Cham, are all available with a mango twist. Mango pudding

Dr. Harmitsingh Sikh founder of IKAI explains, "Our Mango Hapus Chocolate Katli rekindles a centuries-old love affair with the 'King of Fruits'. In a tribute to our timeless obsession with the mango, we have crafted the Haapus Chocolate Katli by layering artisanal Kaju Katli with premium chocolate, creating a sophisticated flavor profile that is as unique as it is nostalgic. It's a similar story with Mango Motichoor laddoo and Cham Cham."

Contemporary delights

While mango is often enjoyed in traditional desserts, restaurants are also imagining a modern lens pairing. Aditya Kulkarni, Executive Chef, OPUS, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai says, "One of our standout seasonal desserts is the Mango Milk Chocolate Entremet. It is a refined, layered dessert that brings together airy milk chocolate mousse, a tangy mango centre, and a soft coconut joconde base, finished with a glossy mango mirror glaze. - It begins with a mango egg yolk cream, where mango puree and lime juice are cooked with egg yolks and sugar to create a custard-like insert, finished with butter for richness and set in moulds.The mango mousse is prepared by combining white chocolate with mango puree and lemon juice, enriched with gelatine and folded with softly whipped cream to achieve a light, airy texture. The base is a coconut joconde sponge, made with almonds, desiccated coconut, and eggs, lending a subtle nuttiness and structure to the dessert."

The Mango Basil Tart begins with a crisp handmade shortcrust shell. "It is filled with smooth mango purée, layered with fresh mangoes, and elevated with fresh basil. A finishing layer of light lemon cream ties the flavours together with brightness," says Esther D’mello, Content representative for Scarlett House

Unique pairings

Julien patisserie, has gone a step ahead and created a cookie built around fresh Alphonso mangoes, layered with house-made mango toffee, mango gel, pistachios, and white chocolate. Each cookie is accompanied by an edible mango perfume. "A light mist is sprayed just before eating, allowing aroma to lead the experience - a subtle shift where the nose, quite literally, eats first," says Chef Amit Jadhav Chief of Product & Design.

Dario’s Italian, Cafe has paired Mango with Dragon fruit to create a unique combination. Ami Jhaveri, owner, says, “Dragonfruit caught our eye first - vibrant and almost too pretty to eat. We blended it with creamy coconut milk and stirred in chia seeds, letting it set overnight into a soft, luscious pudding. It is also the perfect season for Alphonso mangoes, so we blended some into a silky puree and kept the rest as fresh cubes, layering them on top for a bright, tropical finish.”

She adds, "The challenge begun when a lovely customer asked for a sugar and gluten free dessert, after a meal that was tailored to them so perfectly. We didnt want to do the usual boring desserts everyone else was doing and it turned into something indulgent, beautiful and satisfying - without relying on refined sugar, gluten, or dairy. As luck would have it, the season offered exactly what I needed."