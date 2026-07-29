Dr Rupy Aujla shares 6-ingredient, flour-free green crackers recipe loaded with 9g protein and 9g fibre

Everyone enjoys a good cracker, be it with the morning cup of tea or with some peanut butter as a light snack. However, the ultra-processed ones available in the market are loaded with calories and not the best option for our gut.

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Taking to Instagram on July 27, London-based Dr Rupy Aujla shared his recipe to prepare crackers at home that will satisfy our cravings while being much friendlier for the gut. The recipe uses no flour and is packed with nine grams of protein and nine grams of fibre in each serving.

“These high-protein, high-fibre seeded crackers are one of my favourite snacks to prep ahead,” shared Dr Aujla about his crackers. “I love crackers as much as the next person, but most supermarket versions are made with refined flours and a long list of additives, which aren’t great for your gut. So I make my own using whole food ingredients instead!”

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{{^usCountry}} “My top tip is adding a handful of leafy greens. It adds fibre and gives a really nice twist on the original recipe,” he added. “They’ll keep in an airtight jar for up to 2 weeks.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My top tip is adding a handful of leafy greens. It adds fibre and gives a really nice twist on the original recipe,” he added. “They’ll keep in an airtight jar for up to 2 weeks.” {{/usCountry}}

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The detailed instructions to prepare the cracker are presented as follows.

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Ingredients (serves 8)

100g watercress or rocket (arugula), roughly chopped

250ml water

120g flaxseed (linseed)

50g chia seeds

100g white sesame seeds

100g sunflower seeds

2 tsp oregano (dried)

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method of preparation

Gather and prepare your ingredients. Line a large baking tray with parchment paper. Place the watercress/rocket/arugula and water into a blender and blitz until smooth. Pour the mixture into a large bowl; add the flax and chia seeds, stir well to combine, and set aside to absorb for 10 minutes. Preheat the oven to 200°C/185°C fan. Add the sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, oregano, olive oil and a sprinkle of salt to the seed mixture; stir to combine. Spread the mixture evenly (as thinly as possible) over the lined baking sheet. Use a cutlery knife to lightly score the dough into cracker shapes, if you like. Bake in the oven for 28-30 minutes, until golden. Reduce the oven temperature to 185°C/165°C fan, and bake for a further 18-20 minutes, until dried out and crisp. Transfer to a wire rack, remove the parchment paper and allow the crackers to cool completely. Once cool, break into pieces and store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

Dr Rupy Aujla, MBBS, BSc, MRCGP, MSc, is a London-based doctor, specialising in general practice and emergency medicine, a nutritionist and founder of The Doctor’s Kitchen.