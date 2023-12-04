A classic dish from Provence in southern France, a tian uses the same vegetables as a ratatouille except that the cooking technique is different and is cooked and served in a square or rectangular casserole earthen vessel which is also called tian. This perfect vegetable side dish is often paired with a simple protein like chicken, grilled meat or fish.

Earthy Vegetable Tian recipe: A tapestry of Earth's finest flavours roasted to perfection (Photo by Conrad Bengaluru)

This Monday night, brush aside your weekday blues and dive into the richness of nature, elevate your palate and enjoy a gastronomic symphony with this culinary masterpiece of Earthy Vegetable Tian. Check out its drool-worthy recipe below -

Ingredients Unit Quantity

Extra-virgin olive oil Ml. 100

Onions Gm 200

Garlic Gm 20

Oregano Gm 05

Black pepper Tsp 02

Sweet Potato Gm 100

Beetroot Gm 50

Turnip Gm 100

Sweet potato Gm 50

Tomato Gm 200

Brussels Gm 50

Bell pepper Gm 50

Cheddar cheese Gm 50

Salt to Taste

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 150 degrees Celsius.

2. Slice beetroot, sweet potatoes and tomato’s thinly to about 1/8-1/4 inch.

3. Sauté onion in olive oil until translucent, add in garlic after the first couple of minutes of cooking.

4. Lightly grease a pie plate and add in the onion and garlic mix.

5. On top of the onions, arrange the vegetables in an alternating pattern.

6. Dust with seasoning and spices and further drizzle with olive oil.

7. Cover tightly with a foil and bake for about 30 minutes.

8. Remove the foil and sprinkle with some cheddar cheese and bake until cheese is bubbles up and is brown.

9. Take out the plate from oven and garnish with some brussels sprout and chopped bell pepper.

(Recipe: Chef Abhishek Kumar, Chef De Cuisine)

