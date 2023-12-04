Earthy Vegetable Tian recipe: A tapestry of Earth's finest flavours roasted to perfection
Dive into the richness of nature and elevate your palate while enjoying a gastronomic symphony with this culinary masterpiece of Earthy Vegetable Tian
A classic dish from Provence in southern France, a tian uses the same vegetables as a ratatouille except that the cooking technique is different and is cooked and served in a square or rectangular casserole earthen vessel which is also called tian. This perfect vegetable side dish is often paired with a simple protein like chicken, grilled meat or fish.
Check out its drool-worthy recipe below -
Ingredients Unit Quantity
Extra-virgin olive oil Ml. 100
Onions Gm 200
Garlic Gm 20
Oregano Gm 05
Black pepper Tsp 02
Sweet Potato Gm 100
Beetroot Gm 50
Turnip Gm 100
Sweet potato Gm 50
Tomato Gm 200
Brussels Gm 50
Bell pepper Gm 50
Cheddar cheese Gm 50
Salt to Taste
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 150 degrees Celsius.
2. Slice beetroot, sweet potatoes and tomato’s thinly to about 1/8-1/4 inch.
3. Sauté onion in olive oil until translucent, add in garlic after the first couple of minutes of cooking.
4. Lightly grease a pie plate and add in the onion and garlic mix.
5. On top of the onions, arrange the vegetables in an alternating pattern.
6. Dust with seasoning and spices and further drizzle with olive oil.
7. Cover tightly with a foil and bake for about 30 minutes.
8. Remove the foil and sprinkle with some cheddar cheese and bake until cheese is bubbles up and is brown.
9. Take out the plate from oven and garnish with some brussels sprout and chopped bell pepper.