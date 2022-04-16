Easter special recipe: Soak in the festive spirit with Strawberry Glazed Chicken

Easter is that time of the year when the aroma of freshly-baked cakes fills the air whiffing out of the kitchen, chocolates just out from the oven and other extravagant delicacies adorn the dining table in a symmetry to celebrate the Christian festival that marks Jesus rising from the dead, three days after he was put on a cross and executed. It is on Easter that the families come together and have a gala time while relishing delectable meals and sweet treats.

This year Easter is being celebrated on April 17. This Easter weekend, let’s put a halt to the global warfare and bond over food with this Strawberry Flavoured Glazed Chicken - a meal that will satiate your taste buds and leave you full but craving for more.

Ingredients:

1 Chicken breast

1/2 cup Strawberry flavoured syrup

1 pinch rosemary

1 gm garlic

1/2 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon basil chopped

2 teaspoons chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Basil sprigs for garnish

Equipment needed:

1 Meat Knife

1 Meat Tenderizer

1 Grill Pan

2 Serving Plates

Method:

Flatten the chicken breast and use the meat tenderizer evenly on both sides. Once tender, carve the chicken into bite sized slices. Prepare a marinade of strawberry flavoured syrup, oil, garlic, rosemary and basil.

Add salt and pepper to the mix for taste. Add the chicken pieces to the mixture and let it marinade for 15 minutes. On a grill pan, add oil and pan sear the chicken on both sides for a few minutes. To prepare the sauce, heat oil, garlic and syrup in a pan.

Add chicken stock, chopped basil, rosemary and salt and pepper to it and whisk it till the sauce reduces. Plate the chicken slices and pour the hot strawberry basil sauce.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

Benefits:

Consuming chicken boosts immunity and has added health benefits of improving the nervous system. It also regulates digestion and eliminates weakness.

Chicken is one of the best foods for protein which aids in building muscles. It is also very rich in vitamins and minerals which help in preventing cataracts or migraine, keeps skin disorders at bay along with heart disorders, grey hair, high cholesterol and diabetes.

