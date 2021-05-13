Eid Mubarak 2021: What's Eid without Chicken Dum Biryani? Check out the recipe

The holiest month for Muslims, Ramadan, has reached its end, and while countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia are celebrating Eid today, most of India (except for Kerala, as the crescent is sighted there before the rest of the country) will be celebrating the festival of breaking fasts on Friday, May 14. On this day, Muslims across the world celebrate by coming together, attending sermons, prayers and cooking up a huge feast which is not only eaten by friends and family, both Muslims and otherwise, but is also distributed among the poor and needy.

Think Eid, and biryani and sheer korma are the first things that will pop in your head, irrespective of the fact that you're a believer or not. But given the rising coronavirus cases in India, it may not be possible (or wise) to go on a feasting marathon and eat at the homes of all your family and friends, like one must usually do. However, this recipe for Chicken Biryani is as authentic as it can get, and with a little bit of effort and a whole lot of love (and time) you too can cook up a storm and impress your loved ones this Eid 2021. Check it out:

Ingredients

550 grams bone-in, cut up, skinless chicken, cleaned and excess skin removed

Marinade

1/2 cup plain whole milk yogurt

1 tbsp neutral oil

2 tbsp biryani masala (recipe in post) or sub store-bought biryani masala

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2-1 tsp red chili powder start with 1/2 tsp if using store-bought biryani masala

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

pinch cane sugar omit if using store-bought biryani masala

2 tsp kosher salt start with 1 ¼ tsp if using store-bought biryani masala

Whole Spices

3 medium dried bay leaves (tez patta)

5-6 whole cloves (loung)

4-5 whole black cardamoms (badi elaichi)

6 star anise (badiyaan)

6 green cardamom pods (elaichi)

2 3-inch cinnamon sticks (daarchini)

3/4 tsp cumin seeds (zeera)

1/2 tsp whole black peppercorns (kaali mirch)

Parboiled Rice

1 3/4 cups aged, long grain basmati rice (~350g)

1 1/2 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp lemon juice or vinegar

Biryani

1/4 cup neutral oil plus more as needed

2 tbsp ghee or sub butter

2 medium yellow onions (~400 g) thinly sliced or finely chopped

6-8 garlic cloves crushed (1 tbsp heaped)

1- inch ginger crushed (1 tbsp heaped)

1 small tomato (~75-80 g) finely chopped

1-2 small green chili peppers (such as Thai or Serrano) chopped

5 dried plums (alu bukhara)

1/3 – 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp garam masala may omit if using store-bought biryani masala

1/2 tsp red chili flakes optional

1 tsp kewra essence depending on strength

1 tsp lemon juice

Layering/Topping

1/2 tsp chaat masala or garam masala

1 tbsp oil

1/4 cup cilantro leaves chopped

1-2 tbsp mint leaves chopped (or sub more cilantro)

1/8 tsp yellow/orange food coloring mixed with 1 tbsp milk or water

1 lemon thinly sliced (5-7 slices)

For Serving

Raita or yogurt

INSTRUCTIONS

Start by marinating the chicken, covering and refrigerating, preferably overnight. Use only after the marinade has come down to room temperature otherwise the chicken will be chewy and rubbery.

Next, prepare your rice by thoroughly washing and soaking it in water. Set this aside.

Place a large, heavy bottomed pan over high heat and to this add the oil, ghee, and onions. Sauté until the onions are golden which will ideally take up around 15-20 minutes. Deglaze the pan with a quarter cup of water and once the liquid has dried up, add in the whole spices, garlic, and ginger and sauté for 2 minutes.

Once you smell the aromas, add in the chicken with its marinade and sauté until it changes colour, this usually takes up about 2-3 minutes. After this add in the the tomatoes, green chillis and dried plum. Add in enough water to cover a third of the chicken and bring to a gentle boil. After a while, turn it down to a gentle simmer and let the chicken cook for thirty minutes, stirring constantly so that it doesn't stick to the pan. Once the chicken is cooked, turn off the heat.

On the side, prepare your rice by placing a medium pot on high heat and adding seven cups of water to it. Once the water boils, add your salt, oil, and lemon juice/vinegar and stir. Add in your rice and bring it up to a boil, stirring till it comes up for a boil. Let it boil for a maximum of 5 minutes and 30 seconds, any more and the rice will turn mushy. You want the rice to have a bite to it as it will cook again with the chicken. Drain the water out and set the rice aside.

Now back to the chicken, uncover it and sautee until and excess water has dried off and the oil has separated. Add in anything that is missing flavour wise like salt, garam masala and/or red chili flakes. Turn off the heat and top off with kewra water and lemon juice.

Layering and Dum

In another large sized pot, oil the bottom and add a layer of rice, top this with the chicken mixture and layer once again with rice. Between each layer sprinkle chopped cilantro leaves, mint leaves, garam/ chaat masala and either saffron coloured milk or food colouring to give the biryani more colour, however this is optional.

For the process of Dum, cover the pot with a lid and seal tightly either with foil or a piece of cloth. Place on a pan or direct heat and allow steam to be formed for at least five minutes, this will give your recipe a nice smokey flavour. Once this is done, the biryani is ready to serve. Eat with your choice of yogurt or raita and enjoy with your loved ones!

(Recipe courtesy Tea for Turmeric)

550 grams bone-in, cut up, skinless chicken, cleaned and excess skin removed Marinade 1/2 cup plain whole milk yogurt 1 tbsp neutral oil 2 tbsp biryani masala (recipe in post) or sub store-bought biryani masala 1 tsp coriander powder 1/2 tsp cumin powder 1/2-1 tsp red chili powder start with 1/2 tsp if using store-bought biryani masala 1/4 tsp turmeric powder 1/4 tsp nutmeg powder pinch cane sugar omit if using store-bought biryani masala 2 tsp kosher salt start with 1 ¼ tsp if using store-bought biryani masala Whole Spices 3 medium dried bay leaves (tez patta) 5-6 whole cloves (loung) 4-5 whole black cardamoms (badi elaichi) 6 star anise (badiyaan) 6 green cardamom pods (elaichi) 2 3-inch cinnamon sticks (daarchini) 