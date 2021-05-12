Eid Mubarak 2021: Replace routine desserts with JoCo phirni, sheer korma shots

Eid is the festival of breaking fast and is observed after the month long fasting period of Ramadan. Ramadan is the holiest month for pious Muslim around the world, and Eid marks the end of this holy month with feasting and celebrations. Traditionally desserts like sheer korma, phirni, sevaiyan, shahi tukda, barfi and other such sweet treats are associated with Eid.

However, this Eid, why not give your go to desserts an interesting twist? Check out this recipe for Sorghum or Jowar Phirni made with chocolate syrup, or how about preparing strawberry and beetroot flavoured sheer korma shots to not only add an interesting flavour to your traditional sheer korma but also give it a fun presentation. Check out these recipes which will take under an hour to make and wow your family and friends with your culinary prowess.

JoCo phirni

Ingredients:

½ cup Sorghum (Jowar), roasted and ground coarsely

1¼ liter Full Cream Milk

½ cup Hershey’s Chocolate flavoured syrup

1 tsp Clarified Butter (Ghee)

4-5 nos Cardamom, crushed

1 tsp Dried rose petals, for garnish

Method:

• In a pan, roast the jowar with clarified butter till it is dry and coarsely ground it.

• In a wide thick bottomed sauce pan, add the ground jowar and milk. Bring to a boil and later cook on a low heat until jowar cooks. The milk would start thickening

• Keep stirring continuously, add Hershey’s chocolate flavored syrup and stir together

• Add in the crushed cardamoms

• Now remove from heat and let it cool down a little

• For serving, pour little chocolate flavored syrup in a small clamp jar and add the cooked phirni till top. Garnish with dried rose petals

• Set in the fridge for 2-3 hours and serve chilled

Sheer Korma Shots





Sheer Korma Shots

Ingredients:

1 liter milk

1 tablespoon ghee

1 tablespoon chopped pistachios

1 tablespoon chopped cashewnuts

2 tablespoons charoli

¼ cup chopped beetroot (brunoise)

HERSHEY’S (or any other brand) Strawberry Flavoured Syrup as needed

Dry vermicelli (gradually would melt inside it)

15gms icing sugar

5gms Dried rose petals

Method:

In a pan, add ghee and dried fruits and roast it. Then add beetroot.

Pour in the milk and cook till the beetroot is cooked and the nuts are blended in.

Add HERSHEY’S Strawberry Flavoured Syrup and cook till the milk almost touches a boil like a badam milk.

You now add the vermicelli and remove it off the heat.

For plating purpose, roast the vermicelli in ghee, pour the sheer korma into shot glasses and place the vermicelli on top like a nest. Dust icing sugar and sprinkle dried rose petals

(Recipes courtesy Hershey's India)