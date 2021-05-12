Recipe: Chef Gordon Ramsay approves these Tamarind Chicken Wings for Eid 2021

Ramadan, the holiest month-long observance of Muslims around the world is finally coming to an end this week, and believers around the world are gearing up to celebrate the culmination of Ramadan, Eid. Eid is the festival of breaking fast as is observed after the new moon of Shawaal (the tenth month of the Islamic calendar) is seen in the sky. On Eid, Muslims get together and eat for the first time during the day after a month of fasting from dawn to dusk, and these feast include a variety of kebabs, kofte, biryani, desserts and plenty more. However if you are bored of eating traditional recipes for Eid, this Tamarind flavoured chicken wings recipe is perfect as it is spicy and tangy and super quick and easy to make.

These Tamarind flavoured chicken wings are approved by the chef at Chef Gordon Ramsay's Dubai restaurant, Bread Street Kitchen, and one bite of these and no other chicken wing will ever match up. Read on:

Ingredients for Chicken Wings

Chilli powder 20gr

Cumin powder 20 gr

Coriander powder 10gr

Turmeric 5gr

Paprika 50gr

Garam Masala 10gr

Onion powder 100gr

Garlic salt 50gr

Lamon juice 1no

Flour 100gr

Corn starch 30gr

Egg 4nos

Salt

Dijon mustard 10gr

Oil 50ml

Method

1. Rub the wings with all the dry spices until evenly coated then add the wet ingredients and mix again.

2. Set aside until needed.

3. Coat with equal parts of flour and corn flour before frying for 10’ @180c

Tamarind sauce

Ingredients

Tamarind 650gr (soaked in 2lt water 15’)

Dry chilli 50gr

Fennel seeds 200gr

Cumin seeds 200gr

Black peppercorns 20gr

Tomato paste 250gr

Ketchup 500gr

Onions 10ns

Crushed garlic 3nos

Bayleaves 6nos

Wostersauce 1.5lt

Brown sugar 500gr

Honey 600gr

Chicken stock 15lt

White wine vinegar 300ml

Coriander seeds 50 gr

Oil 500ml

Coriander stems 2bunch

Salt

Method

1. Roast all spices in pan and coarse grind them

2. Heat oil add garlic, chopped onions, bay leaves. Cook well

3. Add spices, vinegar, sugar, honey and cook

4. Add tomato paste, tamarind, woster sauce and cook

5. Add chicken stock and reduce to a glaze

6. Pass and adjust seasoning

7. Garnish with coriander

(Chef Cesar Bartolini at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis Dubai)