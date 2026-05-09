Fitness influencer shares healthy Chinese bhel recipe loaded with 14g protein and only 249 calories

Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially when ot comes to snacks. However, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana has a solution to this very problem. When we think of snacks, we usually think of something that is quick and easy to prepare, and that delivers on taste.

Vanshika Khurana's Chinese bhel recipe needs an air-fryer. (@fit.khurana/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on May 2, Vanshika shared one recipe that ticked all three boxes. Her signature air-fried Chinese bhel recipe is rich in protein (14 grams per serving) and low in calories (249 per serving).

“I am renaming this Chinese bhel as a salad because it is so crunchy without frying, that too under 250 calories with 14 grams of protein,” she says in her post. “To increase the protein content, I am using high-protein soy noodles and tofu. Air-fry them both, and then just assemble them with the sauces and veggies and thank me with every bite!”

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{{^usCountry}} The step-by-step recipe is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The step-by-step recipe is presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for healthy Chinese bhel High-protein Soy noodles – 60 g

Tofu – 120 g

Oil spray

Salt to taste

Black pepper

Cornflour – 1 tsp

Sesame seeds – 1 tsp

¼ cup purple cabbage (shredded)

¼ cup carrots, thinly sliced

¼ cup capsicum

¼ cup red bell pepper For the sauce 1 tbsp Schezwan chutney

1.5 tbsp soy sauce

1-2 tbsp ketchup Method of preparation Cook the noodles: Boil noodles in salted water until cooked. Drain completely and pat dry. Crisp the noodles: Spread noodles, spray lightly with oil, toss, and air fry at 180°C for eight to 10 minutes until crisp. Prepare tofu: Crumble tofu, add salt, pepper and cornflour. Toss well, spray lightly with oil and air fry at 180°C for 10 to 12 minutes until crisp. Sauté vegetables: In a pan, add sesame seeds and all chopped veggies. Sauté on high flame for two to three minutes (keep crunchy). Prepare sauce: Mix Schezwan chutney, soy sauce and ketchup. Combine: Add crispy tofu, crushed noodles and veggies into the pan. Pour the sauce and toss well. Serve: Serve immediately while crunchy and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for healthy Chinese bhel High-protein Soy noodles – 60 g

Tofu – 120 g

Oil spray

Salt to taste

Black pepper

Cornflour – 1 tsp

Sesame seeds – 1 tsp

¼ cup purple cabbage (shredded)

¼ cup carrots, thinly sliced

¼ cup capsicum

¼ cup red bell pepper For the sauce 1 tbsp Schezwan chutney

1.5 tbsp soy sauce

1-2 tbsp ketchup Method of preparation Cook the noodles: Boil noodles in salted water until cooked. Drain completely and pat dry. Crisp the noodles: Spread noodles, spray lightly with oil, toss, and air fry at 180°C for eight to 10 minutes until crisp. Prepare tofu: Crumble tofu, add salt, pepper and cornflour. Toss well, spray lightly with oil and air fry at 180°C for 10 to 12 minutes until crisp. Sauté vegetables: In a pan, add sesame seeds and all chopped veggies. Sauté on high flame for two to three minutes (keep crunchy). Prepare sauce: Mix Schezwan chutney, soy sauce and ketchup. Combine: Add crispy tofu, crushed noodles and veggies into the pan. Pour the sauce and toss well. Serve: Serve immediately while crunchy and enjoy. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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