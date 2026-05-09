Fitness influencer shares healthy Chinese bhel recipe loaded with 14g protein and only 249 calories
Snacking does not necessarily have to be unhealthy, shows Vanshika Khurana with her signature protein-rich Chinese bhel recipe.
Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially when ot comes to snacks. However, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana has a solution to this very problem. When we think of snacks, we usually think of something that is quick and easy to prepare, and that delivers on taste.
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Taking to Instagram on May 2, Vanshika shared one recipe that ticked all three boxes. Her signature air-fried Chinese bhel recipe is rich in protein (14 grams per serving) and low in calories (249 per serving).
“I am renaming this Chinese bhel as a salad because it is so crunchy without frying, that too under 250 calories with 14 grams of protein,” she says in her post. “To increase the protein content, I am using high-protein soy noodles and tofu. Air-fry them both, and then just assemble them with the sauces and veggies and thank me with every bite!”
The step-by-step recipe is presented as follows.{{/usCountry}}
The step-by-step recipe is presented as follows.{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients for healthy Chinese bhel
- High-protein Soy noodles – 60 g
- Tofu – 120 g
- Oil spray
- Salt to taste
- Black pepper
- Cornflour – 1 tsp
- Sesame seeds – 1 tsp
- ¼ cup purple cabbage (shredded)
- ¼ cup carrots, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup capsicum
- ¼ cup red bell pepper
For the sauce
- 1 tbsp Schezwan chutney
- 1.5 tbsp soy sauce
- 1-2 tbsp ketchup
Method of preparation
- Cook the noodles: Boil noodles in salted water until cooked. Drain completely and pat dry.
- Crisp the noodles: Spread noodles, spray lightly with oil, toss, and air fry at 180°C for eight to 10 minutes until crisp.
- Prepare tofu: Crumble tofu, add salt, pepper and cornflour. Toss well, spray lightly with oil and air fry at 180°C for 10 to 12 minutes until crisp.
- Sauté vegetables: In a pan, add sesame seeds and all chopped veggies. Sauté on high flame for two to three minutes (keep crunchy).
- Prepare sauce: Mix Schezwan chutney, soy sauce and ketchup.
- Combine: Add crispy tofu, crushed noodles and veggies into the pan. Pour the sauce and toss well.
- Serve: Serve immediately while crunchy and enjoy.
Ingredients for healthy Chinese bhel
- High-protein Soy noodles – 60 g
- Tofu – 120 g
- Oil spray
- Salt to taste
- Black pepper
- Cornflour – 1 tsp
- Sesame seeds – 1 tsp
- ¼ cup purple cabbage (shredded)
- ¼ cup carrots, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup capsicum
- ¼ cup red bell pepper
For the sauce
- 1 tbsp Schezwan chutney
- 1.5 tbsp soy sauce
- 1-2 tbsp ketchup
Method of preparation
- Cook the noodles: Boil noodles in salted water until cooked. Drain completely and pat dry.
- Crisp the noodles: Spread noodles, spray lightly with oil, toss, and air fry at 180°C for eight to 10 minutes until crisp.
- Prepare tofu: Crumble tofu, add salt, pepper and cornflour. Toss well, spray lightly with oil and air fry at 180°C for 10 to 12 minutes until crisp.
- Sauté vegetables: In a pan, add sesame seeds and all chopped veggies. Sauté on high flame for two to three minutes (keep crunchy).
- Prepare sauce: Mix Schezwan chutney, soy sauce and ketchup.
- Combine: Add crispy tofu, crushed noodles and veggies into the pan. Pour the sauce and toss well.
- Serve: Serve immediately while crunchy and enjoy.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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