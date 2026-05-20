Food blogger shares easy chicken paneer kebab recipe that takes only 10 minutes to make
The chicken paneer kebab is the perfect recipe when you wish to have both sources of protein but do not have the energy to make separate dishes.
If you feel completely done with deciding between chicken and paneer while cooking every day, why not try a recipe that uses both? Taking to Instagram on April 30, food and travel influencer Nihala Parveen shared her signature recipe of chicken paneer kebab, that it loaded with protein and cooked in olive oil, making it a perfect addition to healthy meals.
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Ingredients for chicken paneer kebab
- Chicken (minced) - 500 g
- Coriander leaves - handful
- Mint leaves - 2 tbsp
- Green chilli - 3
- Ginger garlic paste - 1 tbsp
- Pepper - 1 tsp
- Coriander powder - 1 tsp
- Garam masala - ¾ tbsp
- Cumin powder - 1 tsp
- Salt - 1.5 tsp
- Paneer - 250 g
- Onion - 1
- Lemon (juiced) - 1
Method of preparation
- In a large mixing bowl, take 500 grams of minced chicken. To it, add finely chopped coriander, finely chopped mint leaves, finely chopped green chillies, and ginger-garlic paste. Mix well.
- Create a spice mix with coriander powder, garam masala, cumin powder and salt. Add it to the bowl with the chicken and mix well.
- Take the paneer and turn it into a crumble. Add it to the bowl. Then add one medium onion, finely chopped, and the juice of one lemon. Mix well and turn it into small, flat patties by hand.
- Heat a small amount of olive oil in a pan. Add in the patties and cook well on both sides. Enjoy with your favourite bread.
Why we should avoid washing raw chicken
Many people prefer washing the chicken before cooking. However, as odd as it may sound, not doing so is the healthier choice. Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, explained on Instagram on May 1 that washing raw chicken under running tap water can actually spread bacteria around the kitchen.{{/usCountry}}
Many people prefer washing the chicken before cooking. However, as odd as it may sound, not doing so is the healthier choice. Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, explained on Instagram on May 1 that washing raw chicken under running tap water can actually spread bacteria around the kitchen.{{/usCountry}}
“Raw chicken has bacteria like Salmonella and Campylobacter, which have a low infectious dose. This means even mild contamination can cause gastrointestinal infection among humans,” he explained.{{/usCountry}}
“Raw chicken has bacteria like Salmonella and Campylobacter, which have a low infectious dose. This means even mild contamination can cause gastrointestinal infection among humans,” he explained.{{/usCountry}}
“When you wash raw chicken in running water, tiny water splashes can carry bacteria onto nearby utensils, sinks, countertops, or even uncooked vegetables, which can then lead to infection… The important thing to understand is this: water does not kill these bacteria. Proper cooking does.”{{/usCountry}}
“When you wash raw chicken in running water, tiny water splashes can carry bacteria onto nearby utensils, sinks, countertops, or even uncooked vegetables, which can then lead to infection… The important thing to understand is this: water does not kill these bacteria. Proper cooking does.”{{/usCountry}}
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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