Food blogger shares easy recipe for air-fried lauki with smoky, desi-style hummus: See step-by-step preparation

Lauki, or bottle gourd, is a classic summer vegetable that is cool, hydrating and light on the stomach. While there are many ways to prepare it traditionally as part of Indian cuisines, it is not a vegetable that is often seen in a recipe with a modern twist.

Kirti's lauki with hummus recipe has just 420 calories. (@thevegetarianladki/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on April 17, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, shared a recipe that delivers just that.

“If you hate lauki, this recipe is for you. Because this doesn’t even taste like lauki. Growing up, lauki was the one sabzi that I would mentally prepare myself to eat. Like, no excitement, just survival. And I know I am not the only one; Lauki has that reputation. But now I look forward to eating it, not because I forced myself to like it but because I stopped preparing it the way we always did,” she states in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Kirti’s air-fried lauki paired with a smoky, desi-style hummus is low in calories and rich in taste. The recipe shared below is for two servings, and contains a total of approximately 420 calories and 18 to 20 grams of protein. The detailed steps to prepare are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kirti’s air-fried lauki paired with a smoky, desi-style hummus is low in calories and rich in taste. The recipe shared below is for two servings, and contains a total of approximately 420 calories and 18 to 20 grams of protein. The detailed steps to prepare are as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for air-fried lauki with smoky, desi hummus 1 medium lauki (bottle gourd), cut into sticks or cubes

Oil spray

Salt to taste

Black pepper

Mixed seasonings (oregano/chilli flakes/garlic powder – optional) For the desi hummus: 200g boiled chickpeas

2 tomatoes

2 onions

1 green chilli

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 clove (laung)

1 badi elaichi

Salt to taste

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp chaat masala

A pinch of garam masala

Seasonings (optional) Method of preparation Air-fry the lauki with a light oil spray, salt, pepper, and seasonings at 180°C for 20 minutes until slightly crisp and golden. Meanwhile, heat a pan and sauté cumin seeds, cloves, and badi elaichi. Add onions, tomatoes, and green chilli, and cook till everything softens nicely. Blend this mixture with boiled chickpeas into a smooth paste. Transfer it back to the pan and cook again with salt, red chilli powder, chaat masala, garam masala, and seasonings until thick and flavourful. Serve the hot, smoky desi hummus with crispy air-fried lauki—and watch it disappear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for air-fried lauki with smoky, desi hummus 1 medium lauki (bottle gourd), cut into sticks or cubes

Oil spray

Salt to taste

Black pepper

Mixed seasonings (oregano/chilli flakes/garlic powder – optional) For the desi hummus: 200g boiled chickpeas

2 tomatoes

2 onions

1 green chilli

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 clove (laung)

1 badi elaichi

Salt to taste

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp chaat masala

A pinch of garam masala

Seasonings (optional) Method of preparation Air-fry the lauki with a light oil spray, salt, pepper, and seasonings at 180°C for 20 minutes until slightly crisp and golden. Meanwhile, heat a pan and sauté cumin seeds, cloves, and badi elaichi. Add onions, tomatoes, and green chilli, and cook till everything softens nicely. Blend this mixture with boiled chickpeas into a smooth paste. Transfer it back to the pan and cook again with salt, red chilli powder, chaat masala, garam masala, and seasonings until thick and flavourful. Serve the hot, smoky desi hummus with crispy air-fried lauki—and watch it disappear. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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