Foxtail millets idli recipe: Give a delicious and healthy spin to this South Indian staple with Sanjeev Kapoor' recipe
Foxtail millet, a nutritious grain from India, is used in various dishes. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a recipe for idlis using foxtail millet and urad dal.
Foxtail millet is a small, ancient grain widely grown in India and parts of Asia. It is rich in fibre, protein, iron, and complex carbohydrates, making it a nutritious alternative to rice or wheat. With a slightly nutty flavour, foxtail millet is commonly used in porridge, upma, khichdi, dosa, and healthy snacks.
Today, we explore it as an ingredient for idlis with this recipe from ace chef Sanjeev Kapoor.
Recipe:
Ingredients
* 1 cup foxtail millet, washed, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained
* ½ cup split skinless urad dal, washed, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained
* 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained
* Salt to taste
* Oil for greasing
* Coconut chutney, for serving
Method
1. Add the soaked foxtail millet, urad dal, fenugreek seeds, and ¾ cup water to a grinder jar. Blend into a smooth batter. Transfer the batter to a large bowl, cover, and allow it to ferment for 6-8 hours or overnight.
2. Once the batter has fermented, add salt and mix gently.
3. Heat water in a steamer or idli cooker. Grease the idli moulds lightly with oil.{{/usCountry}}
3. Heat water in a steamer or idli cooker. Grease the idli moulds lightly with oil.{{/usCountry}}
4. Pour the batter into the mould cavities and steam for 10-12 minutes, or until the idlis are cooked through and fluffy.{{/usCountry}}
4. Pour the batter into the mould cavities and steam for 10-12 minutes, or until the idlis are cooked through and fluffy.{{/usCountry}}
5. Remove from the steamer, allow them to cool slightly, and gently de-mould. Serve hot with coconut chutney.
Who is chef Sanjeev Kapoor?{{/usCountry}}
5. Remove from the steamer, allow them to cool slightly, and gently de-mould. Serve hot with coconut chutney.
Who is chef Sanjeev Kapoor?{{/usCountry}}
Sanjeev Kapoor is one of India’s most celebrated chefs, known for his work as a television host, cookbook author, entrepreneur, and culinary expert. He began his journey in the hospitality industry after earning a Diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Pusa, New Delhi.{{/usCountry}}
Sanjeev Kapoor is one of India’s most celebrated chefs, known for his work as a television host, cookbook author, entrepreneur, and culinary expert. He began his journey in the hospitality industry after earning a Diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Pusa, New Delhi.{{/usCountry}}
Over the years, Kapoor has received numerous honours, including the Padma Shri and recognition from Guinness World Records. He has also authored several popular cookbooks such as The Yellow Chilli Cookbook, Mastering the Art of Indian Cooking, How to Cook Indian, Royal Indian Recipes, Khana Khazana: Celebration of Indian Cookery, and No Oil Vegetarian Recipes.{{/usCountry}}
Over the years, Kapoor has received numerous honours, including the Padma Shri and recognition from Guinness World Records. He has also authored several popular cookbooks such as The Yellow Chilli Cookbook, Mastering the Art of Indian Cooking, How to Cook Indian, Royal Indian Recipes, Khana Khazana: Celebration of Indian Cookery, and No Oil Vegetarian Recipes.{{/usCountry}}
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