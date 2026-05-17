Foxtail millets idli recipe: Give a delicious and healthy spin to this South Indian staple with Sanjeev Kapoor' recipe

Foxtail millet is a small, ancient grain widely grown in India and parts of Asia. It is rich in fibre, protein, iron, and complex carbohydrates, making it a nutritious alternative to rice or wheat. With a slightly nutty flavour, foxtail millet is commonly used in porridge, upma, khichdi, dosa, and healthy snacks.

Foxtail millet, a nutritious ancient grain from India, is rich in fiber and protein. This recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor showcases its use in idlis, combining it with urad dal and fenugreek seeds for a healthy meal option served with coconut chutney.

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Today, we explore it as an ingredient for idlis with this recipe from ace chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Recipe:

Ingredients

* 1 cup foxtail millet, washed, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained

* ½ cup split skinless urad dal, washed, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained

* 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds, soaked for 3-4 hours, and drained

* Salt to taste

* Oil for greasing

* Coconut chutney, for serving

Method

1. Add the soaked foxtail millet, urad dal, fenugreek seeds, and ¾ cup water to a grinder jar. Blend into a smooth batter. Transfer the batter to a large bowl, cover, and allow it to ferment for 6-8 hours or overnight.

2. Once the batter has fermented, add salt and mix gently.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Heat water in a steamer or idli cooker. Grease the idli moulds lightly with oil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Heat water in a steamer or idli cooker. Grease the idli moulds lightly with oil. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 4. Pour the batter into the mould cavities and steam for 10-12 minutes, or until the idlis are cooked through and fluffy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Pour the batter into the mould cavities and steam for 10-12 minutes, or until the idlis are cooked through and fluffy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Remove from the steamer, allow them to cool slightly, and gently de-mould. Serve hot with coconut chutney. Who is chef Sanjeev Kapoor? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Remove from the steamer, allow them to cool slightly, and gently de-mould. Serve hot with coconut chutney. Who is chef Sanjeev Kapoor? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sanjeev Kapoor is one of India’s most celebrated chefs, known for his work as a television host, cookbook author, entrepreneur, and culinary expert. He began his journey in the hospitality industry after earning a Diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Pusa, New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjeev Kapoor is one of India’s most celebrated chefs, known for his work as a television host, cookbook author, entrepreneur, and culinary expert. He began his journey in the hospitality industry after earning a Diploma in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Pusa, New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Over the years, Kapoor has received numerous honours, including the Padma Shri and recognition from Guinness World Records. He has also authored several popular cookbooks such as The Yellow Chilli Cookbook, Mastering the Art of Indian Cooking, How to Cook Indian, Royal Indian Recipes, Khana Khazana: Celebration of Indian Cookery, and No Oil Vegetarian Recipes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the years, Kapoor has received numerous honours, including the Padma Shri and recognition from Guinness World Records. He has also authored several popular cookbooks such as The Yellow Chilli Cookbook, Mastering the Art of Indian Cooking, How to Cook Indian, Royal Indian Recipes, Khana Khazana: Celebration of Indian Cookery, and No Oil Vegetarian Recipes. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumya Srivastava ...Read More Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture. Read Less

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