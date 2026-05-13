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    Try This Crispy Instant Oats Dosa For A Light Gluten Free Breakfast With Fibre Rich Ingredients

    Crispy instant oats dosa combines oats, spices, and vegetables to create a gluten-free breakfast with balanced nutrition and quick preparation.

    Updated on: May 13, 2026 12:51 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    A crispy dosa made without fermentation can completely change busy morning cooking routines. Instant oats dosa combines powdered oats, rice flour, curd, and spices to create a light and crunchy breakfast that cooks quickly while maintaining balanced flavour and texture.

    Crispy Instant Oats Dosa (Freepik)
    Crispy Instant Oats Dosa (Freepik)

    This dosa takes inspiration from South Indian instant breakfast recipes where batter preparation is simplified for faster cooking. Unlike classic dosa batter that requires soaking and fermentation, oats dosa is prepared by mixing oats flour with curd, vegetables, and water. The result is a thin batter that spreads easily and turns crisp on a hot pan.

    Oats dosa differs from instant regular dosa because it has a slightly nuttier flavour and higher fibre content due to the oats. Compared to regular instant dosa made with rice flour and semolina, oats dosa develops a crispier texture with a more balanced and hearty bite. Instant regular dosa usually feels lighter and smoother, while oats dosa creates golden crunchy edges with a soft centre after cooking.

    Oats provide fibre and slow-digesting carbohydrates">fibre and slow-digesting carbohydrates that help maintain balanced energy levels during the day. The low glycemic index">low glycemic index of oats also makes this recipe suitable for blood sugar-conscious meal planning. Adding vegetables and curd improves nutrition while keeping the dish light enough for summer breakfasts.

    Its mild nutty flavour, crisp texture, and quick cooking process make it suitable for busy mornings and easy homemade meals. Fresh coriander, onions, and spices add colour and flavour while keeping the recipe simple and practical for everyday preparation.

    Instant Oats Dosa vs Instant Regular Dosa Comparison

    Feature

    Instant Oats Dosa

    Instant Regular Dosa

    Main Ingredient

    Oats flour

    Rice flour and semolina

    Texture

    Crispy and light

    Thin and slightly soft

    Taste Profile

    Mild and nutty

    Mild and tangy

    Cooking Time

    Quick

    Quick

    Fermentation Needed

    No

    No

    Protein Content

    Moderate

    Lower

    Fibre Content

    High

    Moderate

    Best For

    Fibre-rich breakfast meals

    Quick everyday breakfasts

    Colour After Cooking

    Golden brown

    Light golden

    Summer Suitability

    Suitable

    Suitable

    Digestibility

    Balanced and light

    Light

    Main Nutritional Highlight

    Fibre and slow-digesting carbohydrates

    Quick energy source

    Texture Highlight

    Crisp edges with soft centre

    Thin and smooth texture

    Common Serving Style

    Chutney and curd

    Chutney and sambar

    Quick Breakfast Preparation Guide

    Prep Time: 10 minutes

    Cook Time: 15 minutes

    Servings: 3 dosas

    Calories: 180 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Mild, savoury, and lightly nutty

    Nutrition: Fibre-rich and gluten-free

    Difficulty: Easy

    Crispy Oats Dosa with Light Batter and Golden Crunch

    This instant oats dosa combines oats flour, curd, spices, and vegetables to create a crispy breakfast with balanced texture. The dosa cooks quickly without fermentation and develops crunchy edges with a soft centre.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup oats powder
    • 1/4 cup rice flour
    • 1/4 cup curd
    • 1 small onion, finely chopped
    • 1 green chilli, chopped
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
    • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
    • Salt as needed
    • Water as required
    • 1 teaspoon oil for cooking

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Grind oats into a fine powder and transfer it into a mixing bowl. Add rice flour, curd, salt, and enough water to create a thin batter.
    2. Add chopped onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, and cumin seeds into the batter. Mix properly so the vegetables spread evenly throughout the mixture.
    3. Heat a dosa pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour the batter in circular motion to create a thin dosa layer with small gaps for crispiness.
    4. Cook on medium heat until the edges turn golden brown and crispy. Drizzle a small amount of oil around the sides for better texture.
    5. Flip carefully if needed and cook briefly on the other side. Serve hot with coconut chutney, curd dip, or tomato chutney for breakfast.

    Nutritional Value of Instant Oats Dosa

    According to USDA, instant oats dosa combines oats, curd, and vegetables to create a fibre-rich breakfast with balanced nutrition. Oats provide slow-digesting carbohydrates, while curd and vegetables improve texture and nutritional value.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    180 calories

    Protein

    6 g

    Carbohydrates

    28 g

    Fat

    4 g

    Fibre

    5 g

    Calcium

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Is oats dosa good for blood sugar conscious meal plans?

    Oats dosa contains fibre and slow-digesting carbohydrates that help maintain balanced energy levels. Its low glycemic ingredients make it suitable for controlled breakfast options.

    Can instant oats dosa be made without curd?

    The dosa batter can also be prepared with water or plant-based curd alternatives. The texture may become slightly less soft compared to the curd-based version.

    Which oats work best for instant oats dosa?

    Rolled oats and quick oats both work well after grinding into powder. Finely ground oats help create smoother batter and crispier dosa texture.

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    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Try This Crispy Instant Oats Dosa For A Light Gluten Free Breakfast With Fibre Rich Ingredients
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