Nothing like a homemade meal that has a personal touch and can't be replicated in a restaurant for it's a unique and intimate experience and what better way to make your friend feel valued and cherished this Friendship Day than by cooking for them to show love, care and appreciation? It is a thoughtful gesture that can leave a lasting impression on your friend as preparing a meal for a friend can be a way to share your culture, traditions and family recipes along with it being a beautiful exchange of experiences and tastes.

Friendship Day 2023 recipe special: Delectable recipes to cook for your friend (HT)

Friendship Day is celebrated every year in India on the first Sunday of August and this year, it will be marked on August 6, 2023. So, straighten your chef's hat and try these delectable recipes:

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate (Brik Oven)

Ingredients:

Callebaut Chocolate chip 70gm

UHT Milk 120gm

Method:

Heat up the milk and set aside just as it comes to a boil. In a boiling dish, measure and add in the chocolate chips and pour in hot milk and mix well for 5-10 seconds. Heat the mixture again in the steamer for 10 -12 seconds and mix well.

Use whisk for 2 seconds to create a slight froth at the top. Melt a handful of chocolate, and use a spatula to coat the rim of the glass. Pour the hot chocolate mixture it into the glass and serve it steaming!

(Recipe: ChefAnirudh Nopany)

2. Babka

Babka (Chef Avin Thaliath)

Ingredients:

Flour – 5.5 cups

Yeast – 25 g

Sugar – 1 cup

Butter – 1 cup

Salt – 10 g

Egg – 5 eggs

Water – 2/3 cup

Chocolate – 75 g

Almond Cream –75 g

Method:

Put flour, yeast, sugar, butter, salt, eggs and water together in a mixing bowl. Knead all the ingredients together. Make it into a dough form

For the ganache:

Melt chocolate in a bowl using steam under. Add almond cream to it and make it into a smooth consistency or ganache.

Final Step:

Roll out the dough and add the chocolate ganache and roll it in. Put it inside a baking tin. Apply the paste proof. Bake at 180 degrees.

(Recipe: Viennoiserie Expert)

3. Dark Choco-Almond Slice

Dark Choco-Almond Slice (Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients:

For the bottom layer:

30 ml chocolate flavoured syrup

30 grams cocoa natural unsweetened

100 grams butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

65 grams coconut, freshly grated

200 grams digestive biscuits

50 grams chopped walnuts

For the middle layer:

25 grams cocoa with almonds spread

50 grams milk chocolate

For the top layer:

15 grams butter

Equipment Needed:

3 Mixing Bowls

1 Sauce Pan

1 Cake Pan

Cling Wrap

Method:

For the bottom layer:

Cling wrap the bottom of the cake pan. Lightly butter it and keep aside. Take butter in a mixing bowl and stir in the chocolate flavoured syrup. Add the cocoa natural unsweetened and vanilla extract. Add crushed digestive biscuits and coconut flakes.

Mix the ingredients well till you achieve a dough-like consistency. Next, press the mixture evenly onto the bottom of the prepared pan. Cover with cling wrap and refrigerate until firm (about an hour).

For the middle layer:

Mix cocoa with almond spread with the melted milk chocolate. Spread it evenly over the first layer and refrigerate for another 10 minutes.

For the top layer:

Chop the dark chocolate into small pieces. In a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, melt the chocolate and butter for 2 - 3 mins. Spread melted chocolate evenly over the second layer. Refrigerate for about 10 minutes or until the chocolate has set. Using a sharp knife, cut into pieces.

(Recipe: Chef Ranveer Brar)

